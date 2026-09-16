From Laos To Switzerland: The Best Countries To Visit Based On Your Budget

Planning an international holiday does not always mean spending a fortune. It can be tailored to suit almost any budget. Whether you are looking for affordable stays, local food and memorable experiences without overspending, or a luxurious getaway with premium hotels and exclusive experiences, the world has plenty to offer. All you need to do is find a destination that fits your wallet and travel style.

From the quiet temples of Laos and the beaches of Thailand to the alpine landscapes of Switzerland and the modern attractions of Singapore, here are some countries that you can explore depending on your budget.

Take a look at destinations across different regions, divided into cheap, affordable and expensive categories.

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Economical, affordable, expensive: Where to travel edition

Southeast Asia

1. Laos (Economical)

Laos is a hidden gem for budget travellers looking for a peaceful international getaway. Visitors can explore the temples of Luang Prabang, go tubing in Vang Vieng or admire the Patuxai monument in Vientiane. The Mekong River, monasteries and caves around Vang Vieng are some other places one can explore.

Simple guesthouses, inexpensive local meals and low-cost activities make Laos an attractive option for travellers looking to keep expenses down.

Thailand (Affordable)

Thailand remains a popular international holiday destination for Indian travellers, thanks to its beaches, temples, nightlife and street food. Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket offer a mix of experiences for different budgets.

Travellers can explore Bangkok's Grand Palace, relax on Phuket's crystal-clear beaches or visit the Phi Phi Islands. Street food, budget hostels and local transport can help keep daily expenses manageable.

Singapore (Expensive)

Known for its modern skyline, luxury hotels and world-class attractions, Singapore is the most expensive stop in Southeast Asia. Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay and the Singapore Botanic Gardens are among the popular attractions. The destination is well suited to a short city break, particularly for travellers who want to explore a modern Asian city.

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2. East Asia

China (Economical)

Traveling to China doesn't have to break the bank. From historic landmarks and ancient temples to bustling markets and scenic landscapes, China offers a wide range of budget-friendly destinations that allow travelers to experience its rich culture and stunning scenery without overspending. Beijing, Shanghai, Dali, Chengdu and Xi'an provide different ways to explore the country's culture and history.

South Korea (Affordable)

South Korea is a manageable destination for budget travellers. Seoul's palaces, shopping districts and cafés attract visitors, while Busan offers beaches and coastal views. Travellers can balance their budgets by using public transport, exploring local markets and choosing reasonably priced accommodation.

Japan (Expensive)

Japan is known for its blend of traditional culture, advanced technology and scenic beauty. Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka offer experiences ranging from historic temples to modern entertainment districts. The country can be expensive, particularly when it comes to accommodation and transport.

3. Western Europe

Portugal (Economical)

Portugal offers European charm, historic cities and beautiful coastlines at comparatively accessible prices. Lisbon and Porto are popular destinations for exploring architecture, local cuisine and cultural attractions.

Spain (Affordable)

With its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine, Spain is a top destination for travelers planning a relaxing beach getaway or a cultural adventure. The country boasts stunning natural scenery, from the pristine beaches of the Costa del Sol and the dramatic cliffs of the Costa Brava to the serene countryside of Andalusia and the majestic Pyrenees mountains.

Late autumn, winter (outside holidays), and early spring offer the lowest prices on hotels and transport.

Switzerland (Expensive)

Nothing about Switzerland is cheap. The country is famous for its pristine alpine peaks, scenic lakes and luxury travel experiences. Destinations such as Zurich, Lucerne and Interlaken attract visitors with their landscapes and mountain activities. Luxury hotels, dining and scenic train journeys can make Switzerland an expensive destination. Travellers looking for a premium European holiday may find plenty of experiences to explore across the country.

4. Eastern Europe

Montenegro (Economical)

Compared with several Western European destinations, Montenegro is a small yet picturesque country on the Adriatic coast that offers travellers opportunities to explore coastal scenery and historic sites while managing their expenses. With its medieval towns, rugged mountains and coastal charm, it allows Indians with a valid Schengen or US visa to enter without additional documentation.

Hungary (Affordable)

Hungary offers a mix of historic architecture, thermal baths and vibrant city life. Budapest, the country's capital, is known for the Danube River, Buda Castle and its famous thermal bathhouses. Travellers can explore the city's historic districts, enjoy local food and experience its cultural attractions with a range of budget options.

Czech Republic (Expensive)

The Czech Republic, also known as Czechia, is home to historic castles, picturesque towns and cultural landmarks. Prague's Charles Bridge, Český Krumlov and Karlovy Vary are popular attractions. Although the country offers different accommodation and dining options, travellers should account for costs when planning a holiday, especially in popular tourist areas.

5. Middle East

Turkey (Economical)

Turkey is a popular destination for travellers interested in history, culture, bazaars and scenic landscapes. Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, Cappadocia's fairy chimneys and the beaches of Antalya are among its major attractions.

Affordable local food and intercity buses can help travellers manage their spending. However, flight costs and popular experiences, such as hot-air balloon rides in Cappadocia, can increase the overall budget.

Oman (Affordable)

Oman offers a combination of desert landscapes, mountain scenery and coastal attractions. Travellers can explore the wadis, visit the Wahiba Sands or discover the fjords of Musandam. The country's natural attractions and cultural experiences make it an interesting option for those looking for a Middle Eastern holiday. Salalah is another popular destination, particularly during the khareef season.

UAE (Expensive)

The United Arab Emirates is known for luxury hotels, modern architecture and premium tourism experiences. Dubai attracts visitors with its skyscrapers, shopping malls, desert safaris and entertainment attractions.

While accommodation and dining can be expensive, travellers can explore desert safaris, dive off Fujairah public beaches, use public transport and choose activities that fit their budget.

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6. Latin America

Colombia (Economical)

Colombia offers travellers a mix of colourful cities, Caribbean beaches and cultural experiences. Cartagena, Medellín and Bogotá are among the destinations to explore. Visitors can discover historic neighbourhoods, enjoy local cuisine and experience the country's diverse landscapes.

Peru (Affordable)

Peru is known for its ancient history, dramatic landscapes and cultural heritage. Lima, Cusco and the Sacred Valley are popular destinations, while Machu Picchu remains one of the country's most famous attractions.

Chile (Expensive)

Away from the big cities, Chile offers a diverse range of landscapes, from the Atacama Desert to the glaciers and mountains of Patagonia. Santiago, the Atacama region and Torres del Paine National Park are among its major attractions. But the country's long distances and costs associated with transport, accommodation and outdoor activities can make it an expensive destination to explore.