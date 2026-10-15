US Visitor Visa Wait Time Rises To 1 Year In Hyderabad; Check Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

If you are planning a trip to the United States anytime soon, you may have to consider more than just flight bookings and hotel reservations. For many travellers, the biggest challenge could even before you take the trip.

The updated data from the US Department of State shows that visa interview queues remain lengthy across India, with waiting periods stretching to several months in most major cities.

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What Are The Latest US Visa Wait Times In India?

As per the data updated on September 17, the waiting periods across all major US consular posts in India has been increased. Hyderabad has the longest waiting time, with applicants having to wait for 12 months for a visa interview. Mumbai has a waiting time of 11.5 months.

Delhi also sees a waiting period of 10 months, while, as per the data, Chennai and Kolkata have comparatively shorter queues, though applicants still have to wait for several months to get a visa appointment.

City Wait Time Mumbai 11.5 months Hyderabad 12 months Delhi 10 months Chennai 7.5 months Kolkata 6.5 months

The figures apply to interview-required B1/B2 visitor visas and represent the estimated time between paying the visa fee and getting an interview appointment. If you are a traveller who is hoping to visit the US during school holidays, festive breaks or business trips, these timelines are important.

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Are These Wait Times Fixed?

Not exactly. The US Department of State updates visa wait-time estimates regularly, and appointment availability can change as more slots are opened. Applicants who have already scheduled an interview are advised to keep checking the system.

It is also important to note that the published figures cover only the wait for the visa interview. They do not include any other time that might be required for other administrative processing or passport delivery after the interview has taken place. It is best to keep checking the official website of the US Department of State for visa wait time.