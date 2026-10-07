The Rarest Passport Stamp Comes From A Place With 16 Sunrises A Day

The rarest passport stamp isn't on Earth. It's 400 km above it, reveals astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. Last year, Shukla became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). In a recent Instagram post, he shared the "rarest passport stamp" that only a few people have received: one given to those who reach the International Space Station.

In his post, the astronaut explained that the ISS has its own stamp. "Crew use the station's onboard stamp to mark mail, mission souvenirs and, sometimes, a passport page."

This rare passport stamp requires a 28,000 km/h commute to the International Space Station and comes with "no immigration queue. No visa on arrival."

The stamp marks a place that belongs to no country, Shukla noted.

The beauty of the place? Sixteen sunrises a day. Zero borders in sight.

Fewer than 300 people have ever visited.

The awe-inspiring post received a range of positive reactions.

One user wrote, "The hard-earned and well-deserved stamp, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla."

Another wrote, "I liked '16 sunrises a day. Zero borders in sight.' Beautiful like a dream... Not possible for Earth's living and non-living things."

An Instagram user said, "This is something new!! Passport in space."

A comment read, "Most precious stamp in the universe."

Another user noted, "Your happiness on seeing the passport stamped is priceless."

Group Captain Shukla was the pilot on the Axiom-4 mission, which docked at the International Space Station on June 26. He returned to Earth on July 15.

Just like this unique passport stamp, Shukla has been actively sharing his experiences from life in space. Click here to see how he prepared his favourite mango salad in zero gravity.