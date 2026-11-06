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Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Recalls Spotting Nature's Fireworks While Celebrating Diwali In Space

He added that coming across the sight felt particularly special and that he could not think of a more fitting day to share the video.

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Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Recalls Spotting Nature's Fireworks While Celebrating Diwali In Space
He also extended his wishes to people on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Diwali is often associated with glowing diyas, sparkling lights and fireworks, but astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla found a different kind of celebration while looking at Earth from space. He captured flashes of lightning illuminating the planet and described the sight as nature's very own fireworks. He shared the video on Diwali, explaining that the festival has always been his favourite. He said the magic of lights, sparkle and fireworks had filled him with wonder and joy for as long as he could remember.

He wrote, "While in space, I captured this video and couldn't help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature's very own fireworks - a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light."

Watch Video Here:

He added that coming across the sight felt particularly special and that he could not think of a more fitting day to share the video.

Along with the video, Shukla also extended his wishes to people on the occasion of Dhanteras. He wished his friends and their families a happy Dhanteras and hoped the festive season would bring light, happiness, good health and prosperity to their homes and hearts.

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Diwali Celebration, Shubhanshu Shukla, Dhanteras Wishes
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