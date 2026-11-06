Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Recalls Spotting Nature's Fireworks While Celebrating Diwali In Space

Diwali is often associated with glowing diyas, sparkling lights and fireworks, but astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla found a different kind of celebration while looking at Earth from space. He captured flashes of lightning illuminating the planet and described the sight as nature's very own fireworks. He shared the video on Diwali, explaining that the festival has always been his favourite. He said the magic of lights, sparkle and fireworks had filled him with wonder and joy for as long as he could remember.
He wrote, "While in space, I captured this video and couldn't help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature's very own fireworks - a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light."
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Diwali has always held a special place in my heart and has been my favourite festival for as long as I can remember. There is something about the magic of lights, the sparkle and the fireworks that fills me with a sense of wonder and joy. While in space, I captured this video and couldn't help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature's very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light. It felt particularly special to come across this sight, and I couldn't think of a more fitting day to share it. Wishing all my friends and their families a very Happy Dhanteras. May this festive season fill your homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health and prosperity. #shux #space #shubhanshushukla #india #axiom4— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) November 6, 2026
He added that coming across the sight felt particularly special and that he could not think of a more fitting day to share the video.
Along with the video, Shukla also extended his wishes to people on the occasion of Dhanteras. He wished his friends and their families a happy Dhanteras and hoped the festive season would bring light, happiness, good health and prosperity to their homes and hearts.
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