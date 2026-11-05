Happy Dhanteras 2026: Best Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Dhanteras is here, and with it begins the joy and sparkle of Diwali. Celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, Dhanteras is also called Dhantrayodashi. It is the first day of the five-day-long Diwali festival and holds a very special place in every Indian home.

On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, who is known as the god of Ayurveda and health, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Devotees believe that buying gold, silver, new utensils, electronics or even a broom on Dhanteras invites good fortune and removes poverty from the house.

Across India, markets are glowing with lights and decorated with flowers, diyas and rangoli. Jewellery shops are crowded, utensil shops are full, and families are busy making their festive purchases. People also light thirteen diyas in the evening to protect their homes from negativity and to welcome happiness.

But Dhanteras is not only about shopping and rituals. It is also about love, togetherness and sharing happiness. In today's digital world, a simple WhatsApp message or a beautiful image can bring a smile to someone's face, even if they are far away.

So, if you are searching for the perfect words to send to your loved ones, here are some lovely wishes and messages for Dhanteras 2026:

Warm Wishes:



May this Dhanteras bring health, wealth and happiness to you and your family. Happy Dhanteras 2026!

Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with golden moments, good health and endless blessings.

Beautiful Quotes:

True wealth is not gold and silver; it is good health, peace of mind and a loving family.

May the divine light of Dhanteras guide you towards success and prosperity.

Messages For WhatsApp And Facebook:

Happy Dhanteras! May Goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings on your home.

Shubh Dhanteras to you and your family. May your life be as bright as the festive lights.

Greetings For Family And Friends:

On this auspicious day, I pray that your home is filled with joy, your business flourishes, and your family stays healthy.

May this Dhanteras mark the beginning of a new chapter full of hope, love and success for you.

Whether you send a short message, a colourful image or a heartfelt quote, what matters most is the love behind it. Take a moment today to call your parents, message your old friends and wish everyone around you.

Let this Dhanteras be a reminder to celebrate not just wealth, but also health, kindness and togetherness.

Happy Dhanteras 2026 to you and your loved ones.