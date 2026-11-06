Classes In Hybrid Mode, Restrictions On Cars: What Changes Under GRAP-III

The Commission for Air Quality Management invoked stricter pollution curbs under GRAP-III in Delhi just two days ahead of Diwali as a precautionary measure with immediate effect. The move comes after Delhi's AQI hit 382 today, making the air quality of the national capital "very poor".

While GRAP-III is typically invoked when the air quality turns "severe" and the AQI hits 400, the pollution board invoked it early as a precautionary measure.

Just days before, on November 2, GRAP-II was imposed in Delhi after air quality dipped, which involves a series of restrictions that include mechanical or vacuum sweeping of roads and water sprinkling, raising parking fees to discourage the use of personal vehicles, increasing the frequency of Metro services and CNG and electric buses. The GRAP-I rules were imposed on October 21.

With GRAP-III in place now, the restrictions get stricter.

These are the curbs under GRAP-3:

Complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, including earthwork, piling, trenching, and open-air operations of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants.

Prohibition on movement of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts.

Ban on transport of construction materials like sand and cement, especially on unpaved roads.

Closure of stone crushers, mining, and hot-mix plants not running on clean fuel.

Ban on diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services.

Restriction on inter-state diesel buses entering or operating in Delhi.

Advisory for private companies to implement work-from-home or hybrid mode to curb vehicular emissions.

Closure of schools up to Class 5, with classes shifted to online mode to protect young children from toxic air.

Advisory For People As Air Quality Worsens