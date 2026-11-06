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Magnitude-6.1 Earthquake Off Tokyo Coast, No Tsunami Alert

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck eastern Japan near Tokyo on Friday, monitoring agencies said.

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Magnitude-6.1 Earthquake Off Tokyo Coast, No Tsunami Alert
Earthquake strikes Japan

A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Tokyo on Friday, Japanese authorities said, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The shallow quake hit at 7:39 pm (1039 GMT) in the sea off the coast of the country's Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on its website.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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