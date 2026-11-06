Magnitude-6.1 Earthquake Off Tokyo Coast, No Tsunami Alert

A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Tokyo on Friday, Japanese authorities said, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The shallow quake hit at 7:39 pm (1039 GMT) in the sea off the coast of the country's Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on its website.

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