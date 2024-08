5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tokyo After Japan Issues Megaquake Alert

The quake shook buildings in Tokyo following the warning.

A magnitude-5.3 earthquake hit Tokyo and surrounding areas on Friday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, a day after the government issued a first-ever advisory about the risk of a huge earthquake on the country's Pacific coast.

The government issued an emergency warning of a strong tremor for the capital city and Kanagawa, Saitama, Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefecture, without a tsunami alert.

The quake shook buildings in Tokyo following the warning. Tokyo Metro briefly stopped at least one of its train lines but the service was quickly resumed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)