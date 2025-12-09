Indian Woman In Tokyo Shares Harrowing Experience During Japan Earthquake: "It Was So Strong"

An Indian woman in Tokyo described her recent experience during a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Japan, stating she was absolutely terrified because the shaking would not stop. The woman shared her account in an Instagram video, where she expressed her extreme fear, saying in Hindi, "Itna tez earthquake tha ki meri toh jaan hi chali gayi thi, kyonki vo ruk hi nahi raha tha" (The earthquake was so strong that it almost took my life, because it was not stopping).

To her surprise, no one else in her residential complex had stepped outside. She noted that locals place great trust in the earthquake-resistant construction of their buildings.

"I have experienced more hundreds of earthquakes in Japan but not one like this one, a very long 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Tokyo area for around that even a Tsunami warning has been issued," she captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The earthquake hit near Japan's Aomori prefecture at around 11:15 p.m. local time with a magnitude of 7.5 and depth of 50 km, according to the country's weather agency. Shaking intensity reached upper 6 on a scale of 7 in the worst-affected areas, and the tremor was felt in some parts of Tokyo, more than 550 km (340 miles) away. The quake also triggered tsunami warnings along the northern coast of Japan and resulted in some injuries and stranded passengers in other prefectures. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters an emergency task force was formed to urgently assess damage.

Japan is among the most earthquake-prone nations in the world, due to its location along the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates, including the Pacific, Philippine Sea, Okhotsk, and Eurasian plates, constantly interact. These plate boundaries create intense seismic activity, making Japan especially vulnerable to frequent and sometimes powerful earthquakes.

The country experiences thousands of tremors every year, ranging from mild shakes to devastating quakes like the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, which caused massive destruction and triggered a nuclear crisis. As a result, Japan has developed some of the world's most advanced earthquake preparedness systems, including strict building codes, early warning alerts, and public education campaigns to minimise risk and improve disaster response.