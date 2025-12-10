Next Japan Megaquake Could Trigger 98-Foot Tsunami Waves, Kill 2 Lakh People

Japan issued a megaquake advisory on Tuesday, a day after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck off the country's eastern coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of the island of Honshu, and just south of the island of Hokkaido. Thirty-four people sustained mild injuries, and there was some damage to roads and buildings. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, officials said that the advisory is not a prediction and the probability of a magnitude 8 or larger quake is only about 1 per cent.

However, officials hope that the memo will serve as a wake-up call for an earthquake that could have the devastation of the 9.0 magnitude 2011 disaster that killed nearly 20,000 people.

Increased Risk Of Large Quake Next Week

The report said that there is an increased risk of a subsequent larger earthquake of magnitude 8 or more within the next week. Officials urged people, especially those living along the coastal areas, to be well prepared so that they can grab an emergency bag and run as soon as possible if a bigger earthquake hits.

The country's meteorological agency said that Monday's earthquake temporarily increased potential risks in the Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast. That's where the Pacific Plate beneath Japan forms the two trenches - the Japan Trench and the Chishima Trench. These trenches have caused many large earthquakes in the past.

Experts said that the 2011 disaster was caused by movement associated with the Japan Trench. According to the meteorological agency, the massive earthquake on March 11 (in 2011), occurred two days after a magnitude 7.3 temblor that occurred at the Japan Trench off the eastern coast of Iwate, one of the hardest-hit areas in that disaster as well as in Monday's quake.

Government Estimates Huge Tsunami, 2 Lakh Deaths

The government has estimated that another offshore megaquake in the Hokkaido-Sanriku area could cause up to a 98-foot tsunami in the region, kill nearly 2,00,000 people, destroy up to 2,20,000 houses and buildings, and cause estimated economic damages of up to $198 billion (31 trillion yen).

A total of 42,000 people could suffer from hypothermia during the winter season. Tuesday's advisory covers areas extending across 182 municipalities from Hokkaido to Chiba prefecture.

The designated municipalities explained the advisory on their websites and started inspecting stocks of relief goods and equipment to be used at evacuation centers.

