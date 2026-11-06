Stricter Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-III Imposed In Delhi-NCR Ahead Of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region has dropped, triggering the Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
This comes after Stage-II restrictions were imposed in Delhi and the NCR region on November 02, when AQI reached 382.
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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has applied the Stage-III restrictions across the entire NCR with immediate effect as a precautionary measure, after Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 382 on Thursday, placing it in the “very poor” category.
GRAP is a set of emergency measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, with the restrictions growing stricter as air quality worsens. It has four stages, each linked to a pollution level:
- Stage I is triggered when air quality is “poor” (AQI 201-300)
- Stage II applies when it turns “very poor” (AQI 301-400)
- Stage III comes into force when it reaches “severe” (AQI 401-450)
- Stage IV when it hits “severe plus” (AQI above 450).
GRAP-III restrictions include a complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition work, such as earthwork, piling, trenching and open-air operations of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants.
BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers are barred from running on roads in Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts, and inter-state diesel buses are restricted from entering or operating in the capital.
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The restrictions also include a ban on transporting construction materials such as sand and cement, especially on unpaved roads, and the closure of stone crushers, mining operations, and hot-mix plants that do not run on clean fuel. Diesel generator sets are prohibited except for emergency and essential services.
Private companies have been advised to adopt work-from-home or hybrid modes to curb vehicular emissions. Schools up to Class 5 are to remain closed, with classes shifted online to protect young children from toxic air.
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