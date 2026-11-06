Delhi's Air Quality Is Worsening: 5 Indian Places With Low AQI You Can Escape To

Delhi's air quality has steadily deteriorated over the past few days. A thick layer of smog has settled over the national capital ahead of Diwali. With pollution on the rise and air quality edging closer to the 'severe' category, several people are looking for places with cleaner air to visit. If you wish to escape the crowded roads, polluted air and traffic of Delhi-NCR, there are plenty of places close by that you can drive to. Be it Nainital in Uttarakhand or Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, all these locations are just a few hours away by road.

Places With Low AQI

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

Representative image/Pexels

Lansdowne is about six to seven hours away from Delhi by road. Known for pine forests, this former British cantonment town is perfect for hikers. You can choose from several hiking trails close to Lansdowne. You can also enjoy a boat ride on Bhulla Tal or take a panoramic view of the landscape from the Tip-n-Top viewpoint.



Nainital, Uttarakhand

Representative image/Pexels

November is a great time to visit this hill station. Enjoy the dip in temperatures by hiking, trekking, boating, or just walking along Mall Road. Go to Snow View for a spectacular sight of the town and the surrounding hills. If you want some peace and quiet, you can head to the Kilbury forest area nearby.



Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Representative image/Pexels

If you want to go on a mini-vacation, Manali can be an option. The snow-capped peaks and clean air are perfect for taking a break from a hectic schedule. Explore the apple orchards close by or head to Solang Valley if you want to engage in paragliding. Take a day trip to Naggar Castle, a heritage hotel, to take in the magnificent views of the valley.



Also Read: Iconic Kalka-Shimla Heritage Route Will Soon Get A Hydrogen-Powered Toy Train

Shamshi, Himachal Pradesh

Representative image/Pexels

Located in the Kullu Valley, Shamshi is an alternative to the busy hill stations of Himachal Pradesh. Travellers can wander along the Beas river. The mountain roads offer opportunities to spend time exploring the valley or visiting destinations like Kullu.



Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Representative image/Pexels

Dharamshala's dense cedar forests offer a scenic backdrop for a short vacation. You can go to Naddi View Point for memorable views of the surrounding mountains. Bhagsu waterfall and monasteries like Namgyal are worth visiting as well.

Also Read: How's Delhi-Vaishno Devi Vande Bharat Train Food? Content Creator's Review Sparks Debate