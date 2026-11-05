How's Delhi-Vaishno Devi Vande Bharat Train Food? Content Creator's Review Sparks Debate

A viral video has given us a glimpse of the food served onboard the Delhi Vaishno Devi Vande Bharat Express. The Vande Bharat service is known for its modern facilities and comfortable interiors. In a video, content creator Riya Agrahari reviews the food served onboard the train. Her experience sparked a debate on Instagram.



The first thing Riya got was a bottle of water. For morning tea, passengers receive a packet of biscuits and tea mix. They can also opt for a coffee mix. Riya states that the breakfast menu keeps changing. She shows the tray with a vegetable sandwich, curd, upma, veg cutlet, and bread cake.

The menu looks alright, then what stirred the debate?



In the video, Riya says the food was “just okay okay” and warns passengers not to go in with high hopes. She adds that the cutlets she received were soggy.



A little later, fruit juice is served as the train passes through swiftly, with breathtaking views from the window seat.



For lunch, there were three rotis, rice, shahi paneer, curd, dal, pickles and dry aloo matar. Riya once again calls the food “just okay.”



For dessert, there was ice cream, which she liked.





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How Did People React?



The video led to mixed reactions. One account praised the food, saying it was very good. The comment read, “Bahot badia khana hota hai, ghar jaisa kam masale vala khana. Hum har month jaate hain (Very good food, almost like home with very less spices. We travel on this route every month)”.



Others pointed out that the food was nothing new and other trains had similar services. “Duronto Express same service,” one user wrote



“Rajdhani ke bhi same hi meals hain (Rajdhani offers the same meals),” added another.



Others were less impressed and slammed the food on the train. “I travelled on 27th June in 22477 and I expected too much about the food, but it was below average,” a person said.



The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) manages the food on Vande Bharat trains. Passengers can opt to include catering while booking their ticket. The cost of the food is based on the passenger's travel class and the type of meal served.



Also Read: Video: What Does Vande Bharat Serve Onboard? Vlogger Shows Full Meal Spread