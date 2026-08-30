Urmila Matondkar's Goa Diaries Are Giving Us Travel Goals. Visit These 5 Places

Everyone just wants to go to Goa, literally. And deep down, we all think about finally making that plan a success, the one that has been sitting in our WhatsApp chats or group conversations forever. Who doesn't like the beaches there, the sound of water as it hits the shore, the air and the carefree feeling that comes along with it? Goa is the go-to place if you want to have fun with friends, simply go on a vacation with your partner, or even work remotely for a while.

Recently, actress Urmila Matondkar shared glimpses of her time in Goa on Instagram, and we are absolutely gushing over them. If her post made you sit up, take notes, and start planning a trip, we are here to suggest some places you must see there.

Anjuna beach

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Since we are talking about Goa, let's start with a beach. Located just 18 kilometres from Panaji, Anjuna Beach is a must-visit site for parties and adventure activities. If you happen to be there on Wednesday, don't miss the weekly market featuring unique handicrafts, clothes, jewellery, and souvenirs.

Also read: Goa Trip On A Budget? 7 Free Experiences That Show Its Real Charm

Chapora Fort

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If you are the kind who likes a bit of a climb or enjoys soaking in beautiful views from a hilltop, maybe try Chapora Fort. The location also gained popularity after scenes from Dil Chahta Hai were shot here. Apart from being a historical landmark in Goa, the fort offers excellent views of Vagator, Anjuna, the Chapora River and the Arabian Sea.

Churches

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You must not miss out on the churches if you are in Goa. The Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa is among the most iconic churches in the state. Built between 1595 and 1605, it is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Churches and Convents of Goa.

Also Read: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Goa That Go Beyond Beaches And Nightlife

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This will definitely interest those planning a trip to South Goa. A peaceful, historic cliffside fort, Cabo de Rama is quiet and away from the usual tourist crowds, offering offbeat beaches and stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

Divar Island

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If you are going to Goa for some much-needed peace, do consider Divar Island. Known for its scenic villages, Portuguese-era houses and lush greenery, the island is a beautiful escape from the usual touristy spots. Accessible by a short ferry ride, Divar offers a glimpse into traditional Goan life.