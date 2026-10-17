UDP Down To 4 In Meghalaya As Speaker Recognises 8 MLAs' Switch To BJP

Eight of the United Democratic Party's 12 legislators in Meghalaya are now officially BJP members, as far as the Assembly is concerned. Speaker Thomas A Sangma has recognised their merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution. The UDP is left with four MLAs in the House, and the BJP's tally rises from two to 10.

The decision formally changes the party arithmetic in the Assembly. The BJP gets a larger presence, while the UDP is left with just four MLAs.

The recognition places the eight legislators under the BJP Legislature Party in the Assembly. In cases like this, the central constitutional question is whether the conditions for protection from disqualification under the merger provision of the Tenth Schedule have been met.

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The notification issued by the Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly read: "It is hereby notified for general information that Shri Thomas A Sangma, Hon'ble Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has recognized the merger of 8 (eight) Members of the United Democratic Party Legislature Party, namely Shri Lahkmen Rymbui, MLA, Shri Pius Marwein, MLA, Shri Kyrmen Shylla, MLA, Shri Mayralborn Syiem, MLA, Shri Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah, MLA, Shri Ollan Singh Suin, MLA, Shri Balajied KuparSynrem, MLA and Shri SynsharKupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah, MLA, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India."

The eight legislators are Lahkmen Rymbui, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah.

The notification added, "Consequent upon the above, the strength of the United Democratic Party Legislature Party in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly stands at 4 (four) and that of the Bharatiya Janata Party Legislature Party at 10 (ten)."