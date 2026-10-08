High Court Seeks Reply From Delhi Police, Parvesh Verma In Slapgate Row

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the city police and Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma on a plea seeking an independent probe into the incident where the leader allegedly slapped an AAP worker.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the police and Verma on the petition, and asked them to file their reply on the status report.

The respondents also raised objection on the maintainability of the petition, which also sought police protection for petitioner Sahib Singh and his family members.

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The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 17.

Verma, who is the PWD minister, had allegedly slapped a man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar on September 27.

The person whom the minister allegedly slapped claims to be an associate of Tilak Nagar AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. He claimed that he handles the AAP MLA's social media accounts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)