Video: This New Zealand Fence Is Covered In Hundreds Of Bras, And Tourists Keep Adding More

Somewhere along the scenic drive between Queenstown and Wanaka in New Zealand, surrounded by mountains, greenery and lavender fields, stands a rather unusual attraction. A roadside fence in Cardrona is covered with hundreds of bras, turning the spot into an unexpected tourist stop.

The fence, popularly known as ‘Bradrona', stretches for around 40 metres and has attracted bras in different colours, shapes and sizes. Tourists often stop to take pictures and some even add a bra of their own to the growing collection.

Visitors have also turned the spot into a social media attraction. A travel vlogger recently visited the unique spot that has ocean on one side and mountains on other and decided to contribute to the collection.

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“Can you see this? Bra, bra, bra. It's a long stretch of bra in the middle of nowhere. We have the ocean on that side, we have mountains on this side and then we have a bra fence,” the vlogger said in astonishment.

She then decided to add her own bra to the fence, saying, “I thought of joining this bra crew and I have one of my bras and I'm gonna hang it here.”

How Did The Bra Fence Start?

The unusual tradition is believed to have started between Christmas 1998 and New Year 1999, when four unidentified women hung their bras on a roadside fence near Cardrona Valley Road in Otago.

No one knew their identity. Locals presumed them to be four partygoers, leaving their mark after a night of enjoyment at the Cardrona Hotel.

The sight soon caught the attention of others, who began adding their own bras to the fence. Before long, the collection had grown substantially, turning an ordinary roadside fence into an unusual landmark.

However, not everyone was happy about the growing attraction. Some locals objected to the fence, while concerns were also raised that it could distract motorists and create a traffic hazard as the fence was beside a main thoroughfare.

In 2006, the local council ordered the removal of around 1,500 bras from the fence. But the collection returned as supporters continued to hang bras there. The cycle of removal and reappearance continued for years, until the final major battle in November 2014.

Shortly after the final battle, the bra fence was relocated from the main highway to the driveway entrance of ‘The Cardrona – Horse Trekking and Quad Biking,' and the Cardrona Distillery.

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How did it get its name?

In 2015, it was named ‘Bradrona' during a breast cancer fundraiser event. The unusual attraction helped raise around $30,000, and a donation box has since been installed at the site to encourage visitors to contribute towards breast cancer-related causes.