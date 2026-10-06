Yami Gautam's 100-Year-Old Himachal Home Puts Mandi In Focus: Why Travellers Should Visit

For many travellers, a trip to Himachal Pradesh usually means visiting Shimla, Manali or Dharamshala. But, Mandi happens to be one place that people usually pass through without thinking much about it. That could change with recent reports about actress Yami Gautam and her husband, director Aditya Dhar. The actress is reported to have a 100-year-old property in Gohar, Mandi, and there is a speculation that the couple might move to Himachal Pradesh. Whether or not that happens, the attention has brought Mandi into focus. And if you are looking for a scenic escape with temples, lakes and mountains, Mandi is the place to be.

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Mandi Is A Quaint Town In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi is the kind of town where temples appear around almost every corner. Set on the banks of the Beas River, it has a slower pace than many of Himachal Pradesh's better-known hill stations. It has a rich history that reveals itself as you wander through its old streets.

Among its most notable landmarks are the Bhootnath, Trilokinath and Panchvaktra temples, the latter standing near the confluence of the Beas and Suketi rivers.

Every year, the town becomes the centre of colourful celebrations during the Shivratri Fair, when local deities from surrounding villages are carried into Mandi in grand processions.

Places To Visit In And Around Mandi

A short journey from Mandi leads to some of the region's most scenic landscapes. Some places worth including are:

Prashar Lake

A few hours from Mandi, Prashar Lake offers the kind of mountain scenery that makes you want to slow down and stay awhile. Set at an altitude of around 2,730 metres, the lake is bordered by lush slopes and overlooked by a pagoda-style temple dedicated to sage Prashar. Visitors are often mesmerised by the floating island that drifts across the lake.

Photo: Reddit

Rewalsar Lake

The first thing you will notice at Rewalsar is the sense of calm. Prayer flags flutter in the breeze, monks walk through the lakeside paths, and visitors from different faiths gather around the water. Temples, monasteries and a gurudwara stand side by side here, giving the town a unique character. Looking over it all is a towering statue of Guru Padmasambhava, which has become one of Rewalsar's most recognisable landmarks.

Tarna Hill

For some of the best views in Mandi, make your way up to Tarna Hill. From here, you can look out over the town, the Beas River and the surrounding mountains. The hill is also home to the popular Tarna Mata Temple.

Janjehli

Tucked away in the hills of Mandi district, Janjehli is the kind of place people often stumble upon and end up wanting to stay longer. Known for its thick forests, rolling meadows and peaceful surroundings, it serves as a gateway to some of the region's lesser-explored Himalayan landscapes.

Shikari Devi

The journey to Shikari Devi is just as memorable as the destination. As the road climbs higher into the mountains, the views become increasingly dramatic, with forested slopes and distant peaks stretching across the horizon. The hilltop temple is a popular draw, but many visitors make the trip simply for the scenery and the sense of being surrounded by the Himalayas.

For travellers used to Himachal's more popular hill stations, Mandi offers a different kind of trip. Its old temples bring history into the centre of town, while places such as Prashar and Rewalsar add lakes and mountain scenery to the itinerary.