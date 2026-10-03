Why Is Kasol Called 'Mini Israel'? British Traveller Shares His Take

From mountain villages and scenic valleys to beautiful tourist towns, India offers a wide range of travel experiences. But as popular destinations attract more visitors, questions about overcrowding and responsible tourism are also growing.

Kasol, a small town in Himachal Pradesh's Parvati Valley, has become part of this conversation after a British traveller shared his views on the destination. Jack Heaton, who is documenting his journey across India on Instagram, is visiting every state in the country. According to his Instagram profile, he has visited nine of India's 28 states so far.

In a video about Kasol, Heaton described the town as “Mini Israel”, pointing to its Israeli tourist community and the local businesses that cater to them. Kasol and the surrounding Parvati Valley have earned the nickname because of the presence of Israeli travellers, including young people who often visit after completing their military service.

"You'll not just find Israelis, but Hebrew signs, tour operators and restaurants all catered towards Israeli tourists. In fairness to the food slap, it's become a favourite escape for young Israelis, particularly after finishing their military service," he said.

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Watch The Video Here:

He also mentioned that the town now attracts many Indian tourists as well. In the caption accompanying his video, he said domestic tourists appear to outnumber Israeli visitors in Kasol today.

Why Is Kasol Called ‘Mini Israel'?

Kasol's nickname comes from its popularity among Israeli travellers and the businesses that have developed to serve them. Hebrew signboards, Israeli food options and tour services catering to these visitors have contributed to the town's unique travel culture.

Over the years, Kasol has also attracted backpackers and travellers looking for mountain scenery, trekking routes and a serene atmosphere. Its location in the Parvati Valley, surrounded by hills and forests, remains a major attraction. “The nature is undeniably amazing,” he wrote.

What Did The British Traveller Say About Kasol?

Despite appreciating the nature, Heaton said Kasol was one of the few places in India where he felt is "truly over touristed". He pointed to long traffic jams, crowds and rubbish as factors affecting the visitor experience.

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He also spoke about the town's hippie culture, saying that certain encounters had affected the peaceful atmosphere he expected from a nature destination. "Each to their own, but when your trying to enjoy what is marketed as a peaceful nature escape and you've got random people trying to sling you a gram or your hotel owner racking up on the table kind of takes away from the vibe," he wrote in the caption.

Heaton acknowledged the irony of criticising tourism while travelling himself, adding that his concerns were about how tourism is managed rather than the presence of visitors.