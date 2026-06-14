Video Shows Half-Naked Men Hanging Out Of Moving Car In Himachal's Kasol, Draws Criticism

A video from Himachal Pradesh's popular tourist destination Kasol has gone viral on social media, showing a group of tourists allegedly engaging in reckless and inappropriate behaviour on a moving vehicle. The 21-second clip shows multiple men in and around a car, with some seen hanging out of the windows and sunroof. In the video, a few of them are reportedly without shirts, while two appear to be standing or dancing on top of the moving vehicle as it travels through the hilly region.

Another man can be seen partially outside the car, sitting on the side door while the vehicle is in motion. The group appears to be filming or celebrating, seemingly unaware of the risk involved.

"Look at the other tourists around, local women are moving nearby too. What kind of shamelessness is this? This behaviour is nowhere to be defended. A few such people end up tarnishing the image of an entire state," the video was captioned on X.

Here's the video:

The footage has triggered widespread criticism online, with many users calling the act dangerous and irresponsible, especially given the narrow and winding roads of hill stations like Kasol. Users expressed concern over the growing trend of tourists performing risky stunts for attention online. Several people highlighted the potential safety hazards not only for those involved but also for other road users in the area.

Many also raised broader questions about tourist behaviour in popular hill destinations, saying such incidents damage the reputation of these places and pose serious public safety risks.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.