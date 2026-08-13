"Go Somewhere Worse": Content Creator's Unusual Take On Vacations Sparks Debate Online

Travel has long been associated with luxury stays and carefully planned getaways that offer a break from everyday life. But one content creator has a rather unusual take on the idea of a holiday. Influencer Simridhi Makhija suggested that people try a “reverse vacation” by travelling somewhere that is less comfortable or glamorous than their usual surroundings.

In a video shared on Instagram, Simridhi said, "You need to invent a reverse location for yourself wherein you go somewhere worse than you live right now. Some people call it trauma tourism because you go somewhere which is way worse than where you live."



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According to the influencer, travelling to such places can encourage people to reflect on their own lives and develop a greater appreciation for what they already have. "This helps you get a lot more deeper perspective in your life as to why you need to lock in harder to your goals. Because where you are right now is where you gather dust, right? You become comfortable and so, if you live in a tier 2 city, you need to go to a tier 3 city. If you live in a city, you have to go to like a village wherein there are no facilities, there is nothing that coddles you."

Simridhi related the concept to her own experience of living in Bengaluru. "I have observed this within myself, it's been like 4 plus months of being in Bangalore and I seem to be getting a little more comfortable now. But I think the solution is reverse vacation," she added.

Concluding the video, she said, "Very counter-intuitive advice. But do not plan your vacation to a first world country, plan your vacation to a village in India."

Simridhi's unconventional take on travel caught the internet's attention. While a section of people found merit in her suggestion of leaving behind familiar comforts and experiencing a different kind of holiday, others were less convinced.

One user wrote, "Village might not be a bad place TBH, likely to give you more peace, good food, fresh air."

Another added, "Village is a upgrade at this point girl, City life not suiting us."

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Someone else commented, "This is me whenever I go to my hometown."

A viewer shared the counter-advice, "Try planning an extremely low-budget vacation in a first-world country. It'll give you more character development and humbling experiences than almost anything else."

"I went to a village with no facilities in the most raw atmosphere and circumstances, now i hate the city life even more," read a comment.