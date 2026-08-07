Viral Video: Rajasthan Village Celebrates Arrival Of First Government Bus Nearly 79 Years After Independence

What is routine for most people turned into a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for residents of a remote village in Rajasthan. Villagers in Kurthal, receiving their first Rajasthan Roadways bus nearly 79 years after Independence, welcomed the vehicle with flowers, drums, aarti and dancing as it entered the village. Videos of the celebrations have since gone viral on social media, capturing emotional scenes of residents gathering along the roadside despite the rain to greet the long-awaited bus service.

How did villagers welcome the bus?

As the Rajasthan Roadways bus entered the village, residents lined the roads, showered it with flowers, performed aarti, burst firecrackers and danced to the beat of drums. The driver and conductor were felicitated with turbans and garlands, according to videos and posts shared on social media.

Several users described the arrival as a historic moment for Kurthal and neighbouring Kerot village in Rajasthan's Kekri region.

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Why is the bus service significant?

Kurthal and nearby Kerot had remained outside the Rajasthan Roadways network for decades. Residents reportedly described the new route as the first government bus service to directly reach their villages since independence.

The bus is expected to improve connectivity to nearby towns, markets, hospitals, schools and government offices. Until now, villagers reportedly depended on private vehicles or had to travel several kilometres to access public transport.

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Video sparks reactions online

The heartwarming visuals quickly went viral, with many social media users calling it “a historic moment.”

"For villagers who had waited decades for public bus connectivity, the arrival marked a historic moment, with many thanking local representatives for making the long-awaited service a reality," a user shared.

"After decades of waiting since Independence, the first roadways bus finally arrived, welcomed with drums, music & pure joy despite the rain," another added.

Meanwhile, many questioned why it took nearly eight decades for regular public transport to reach the village. "6th largest economy, yet basic connectivity took this long......Mixed feelings....!" an individual posted.

“Love the innocence of the villagers, who maybe don't even know that these are their basic rights, for which they shouldn't have had to wait for so long,” commented another.