Can You Explore China For Under Rs 1.5 Lakh? These Travellers Say Yes

China can be an exciting destination for Indian travellers, but planning a multi-city trip without overshooting your budget can be a challenge. While a trip to China may seem expensive, with the right itinerary and some proven hacks, one can plan an affordable trip to the country.

Content creator duo Muskan and Aashish shared a detailed 10-day China itinerary under Rs 1.5 lakh. Their plan covers key destinations, popular experiences and travel essentials.

Posting the video on Instagram, the creator shared on day 1 they landed in Beijing and took a tour of the Great Wall of China. On day two, they took a flight to Shanghai to explore the futuristic city, impressive skyline, and viral cafes. They also recommended experiencing Manner coffee, 1000 Trees Mall, the largest Miniso, Warehouse No. 3 Cafe, Yuyuan Garden, Popmart ice cream, the Bund sightseeing tunnel, Lujiazui Escalator, and LV Ship.

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On the third day they took a train to Wangxian Valley. According to them, this place takes you back in time. “This one place you cannot miss in China,” they shared.

On day 4 they visited Furong Town, a fairy tale village built on top of a waterfall. On the fifth day they went to visit the real-life Avatar Mountains at Zhangjiajie National Park.

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Their sixth day started with a tour of Tianmen Mountain, where they climbed the famous 999 steps to reach the Gateway of Heaven. Following this, they spent days 7 and 8 in Chongqing.

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Finally, on day 9, they visited Chengdu to watch pandas before flying back to India on day 10.

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Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, they revealed the per-person cost for the entire tour. According to them, return flights from Delhi cost them Rs 30,000–Rs 40,000 with Air China, and visa charges were Rs 5,000 for each. Their per-day stay and food on average cost Rs 1,500, while internal transport, including flights, trains, subways and taxis, cost Rs 30,000.

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For activities like the Great Wall, Wangxian Valley, Furong Ancient Town, Zhangjiajie National Park, Tianmen Mountain, Panda Base & Chongqing bike ride, they spent Rs 20,000–Rs 30,000 per person and Rs 5,000 on miscellaneous spending. In total their trip came to approximately Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per person.