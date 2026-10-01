Can't Afford Paris? Traveller Says These 3 European Countries Cost Far Less

Who doesn't want to explore Europe if given a chance? The countries on the continent are a complete package, thanks to the rich history they hold, art, culinary delights, magnificent landscapes, the environment and a much more balanced pace of life. However, there are some destinations that are too common and have become extremely popular among tourists. Maybe because of that, travellers often fail to recognise other unexplored territories. There are so many places in Europe that people don't often flock to, but they are extremely beautiful and can definitely make it to your next travel list.

Traveller Jenny shared a reel on Instagram highlighting the Baltics, which refer to three countries in northeastern Europe on the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“If you are looking for a last-minute but budget-friendly trip to Europe this summer, look no further than the Baltic states,” she mentioned in the video.

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According to her, the Baltics are one of the most underrated travel destinations for your Euro summer and are also extremely affordable. “Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania offer a unique blend of medieval cities, rich history and walkable old towns.”

Jenny also shared that you can hop between the capital cities on a luxurious bus ride for under 20 bucks. “So, skip the overpriced Paris hotels and the Rome crowds this summer. The Baltics are Europe's best-kept secret,” she mentioned.

As per the video, a week-long itinerary can be divided according to the places. You can start by exploring Tallinn in Estonia for the first two days, followed by two days in Riga, Latvia. The final three days can be reserved for Vilnius in Lithuania.

Take a look:

Many travel enthusiasts have dropped their comments on the post.

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A user wrote, “I just returned yesterday from a trip to the Baltics and couldn't agree more. These places are inexpensive, beautiful, safe and clean.”

Someone expressed, “In 2002 my wife and I traveled to the Baltic States on a recommendation while we were in St. Petersburg, Russia. It was one of the best 2 weeks we spent. Loved each of these countries!!! Highly recommend...”

“Lithuania in 2025 is a pleasant and beautiful trip. However, it was definitely not cheap for the budget. I would very much like to see Tallinn and Riga, these Baltic capitals, as soon as possible,” a comment read.

A user said, “I travelled by national railway LTG on all my trips. It was cheap, fast and comfortable.”

Disagreeing with the post, a user said, “Great destinations, but I definitely would not call these budget friendly!”

Someone stated, “I'll be in Latvia and Lithuania in September! Visted Estonia last year and loved it. It was the reason I decided to see the other 2 Baltic countries.”

Do you feel convinced enough to add the Baltics to your next trip? Let us know.