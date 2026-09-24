Kolkata's Janbazar Rajbari Hosts 3 Durga Pujas Every Year. Here's Its Royal Story

Kolkata is known for its architecture, rich culture and stories linked to some of Bengal's most well known figures. One such name is Rani Rashmoni, who is remembered for founding the famous Dakshineswar Kali Temple. Her family home, Janbazar Rajbari, also has a long and interesting history.

The grand house in central Kolkata was built by wealthy businessman Babu Pritaram Das in 1805 and was completed by his son, Babu Raj Chandra Das, in 1813. The huge residence had nearly 300 rooms, six large courtyards, a Thakur Dalan, a Nat Mandir, an armoury, and even a pond.

After Raj Chandra died unexpectedly, Rani Rashmoni took charge of the estate. The old Rajbari is also known for its special Durga Puja tradition, where three separate Durga Pujas are hosted every year.

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After her time, the massive estate was divided among the families of her daughters. This division became the reason that three separate Durga Puja celebrations are still held in different parts of the old Rajbari.

As per Buoyant Lifestyle, Rani Rashmoni became responsible for her family's zamindari and finances after losing her husband at a young age. At that time, women did not have the same position in society as men, but she took charge of the family's affairs.

She also stood up against the British and worked hard to remove a tax that was put on fishing in the Hooghly River. Rashmoni also supported efforts against child marriage and Sati, along with social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, who was connected to her husband.

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Her work was not limited to social issues. She also helped poor people through various charitable activities. She made donations towards important institutions and libraries, including the Imperial Library and Hindu College in Kolkata.