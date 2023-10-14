Mahalaya 2023: Date, Time, And Significance Of This Auspicious Occasion

Mahalaya marks the beginning of the Devi Paksha.

Mahalaya signifies the arrival of the new moon, occurring a week before Durga Puja. This day holds immense importance in Hindu traditions, especially among Bengali communities, as it heralds the commencement of Devi Paksha, a two-week span dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga. In 2023, Mahalaya falls on October 14th.

The day is marked by the formal start of preparations and festivities for the Durga Puja, which is celebrated with grand processions, elaborate decorations, cultural programs, and traditional rituals.

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha, which is a 16-day period during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

Devi Paksha is a nine-day period dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga.

In Eastern India, a common tradition on Mahalaya is to perform tarpan rituals in the Ganges River. Tarpan is a ritual of offering water and other items to dead ancestors. By performing tarpan on Mahalaya, Hindus believe that they are helping their ancestors cross over to the afterlife.

In other words, Mahalaya is a day to honor both the living and the dead. It is a time to reflect on our relationships with our ancestors and to seek their blessings. It is also a time to celebrate the beginning of Durga Puja, a festival that honors the power and strength of Goddess Durga.

Listening to Mahishasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra on radio

One of the most famous aspects of Mahalaya is the radio broadcast of "Mahishasura Mardini," a recital of verses from the Devi Mahatmya (a sacred text) set to music. This broadcast has been a tradition since 1931 and is a highly anticipated event. It is narrated and sung by Birendra Krishna Bhadra and is listened to by millions, marking the beginning of the festive season. Bengalis across the world wake up in the early hours of the morning to listen to Birendra Krishna Bhadra's poetic invocation.