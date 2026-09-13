This Floating Hotel In Kolkata Has A Railway Crossing Near Its Entrance Where Trains Pass By

A railway track is probably the last thing you would expect to see at a hotel entrance. But at one Kolkata property, guests have to cross an actual railway track before entering the hotel.

A video of a rather unusual hotel entrance in Kolkata has caught attention on social media. At Polo Floatel Kolkata, guests have to cross a railway track to reach the property, while trains pass through the same area.

Railway Crossing At Hotel Entrance

The railway track runs close to the hotel's entrance, with a crossing allowing people to move between the two sides. The video shows the gates being closed when a train approaches the property.

A railway phone is also installed at the crossing and is used to communicate with railway authorities. Once the train passes, the gates are opened again, and people can cross the tracks.

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Train Passes Through Hotel Premises

What makes the sight unusual is that the railway track is surrounded by the hotel's landscaped area. Trees, pathways and other parts of the property can be seen close to the tracks.

The video was shared by Instagram user Krishan Goswami on June 29. It shows a train passing right beside the hotel premises, leaving visitors waiting at the crossing until it moves ahead.

The railway track is not inside the floating hotel. Polo Floatel is situated on the Hooghly River, while the railway crossing is located on the land near its entrance.

All about Polo Floatel Kolkata

Polo Floatel Kolkata is a floating hotel located on the Hooghly River in the heart of Kolkata. Guests reach the property from the land-side entrance before making their way to the floating hotel.

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The property is located around 10 minutes from Howrah Railway Station and about 35 minutes from Kolkata Airport. Eden Gardens is also around five minutes away by road.

Room rates at the hotel currently start at around Rs 4,000 per night and can go up to Rs 6,000 or more, depending on the room type and booking date.