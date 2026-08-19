Narrow Exits, No Fire Safety: Inside Kolkata Hotel Where 9 Died In Fire

The deadly fire at a Kolkata hotel that claimed nine lives early today has exposed serious safety lapses at the property, with authorities finding that the building lacked proper fire safety measures and had narrow passages that may have hampered evacuation efforts.

The fire broke out around 2:00 am at Hotel Sikha Inn in Florence Mansion, an old G+4 building on Mirza Ghalib Street under the New Market police station area. Police said nine people, including a child and two women, died in the incident, while around 60 others were rescued from the building.

Officials said the victims appeared to have died due to smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries.

"When the nine bodies were brought out of the hotel building premises, there were not many burn injuries on their bodies. In fact, as told to us by other residents of the hotel, who have been safely evacuated, the intensity of the fire within the building was not high. But the entire complex was covered in thick black smoke, thereby causing severe breathing problems. There comes the question of severe lapses in the ventilation facilities," said a state fire services department official present at the spot, news agency IANS reported.

Narrow Passages Hampered Evacuation

Officials also pointed to the design of the building as a possible factor behind the death count. According to officials, the building had narrow entry and exit routes, making it difficult for guests to find their way out once the premises filled with smoke.

In addition, the entry and exit spaces in the building were extremely narrow. "With the entire hotel building premises being covered with thick and black smoke, the residents already suffering from breathing problems were even more confused about which path they would approach to come out of the hotel building," said the state fire services department official, IANS reported.

A Kolkata Police officer said investigators initially believed only one hotel operated from the building. It was later found that multiple hotels and guest houses were functioning from different floors.

"Each floor of the building housed a hotel or a guest house, with extremely small rooms and narrow passages. The fire first broke out in a hotel on the third floor of that building. The intensity of the fire was not high. But the smoke gradually increased. The entire hotel building was covered in smoke. The residents could not figure out which way to get out," the officer said, IANS reported.

60 People Rescued, Identities Of Victims Being Verified

Police and fire department personnel carried out a rescue operation through the night, pulling around 60 people out of the building.

Nine people, including six men, two women and a child, were recovered from the premises. One of the victims has been identified as a resident of Jharkhand who was staying at the hotel.

Hotel Owner, Staff On The Run

Following the incident, police registered a case at the New Market police station.

The hotel owner and staff members are on the run, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them. Police have also sought a forensic examination of the site as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul arrived at the site where fire broke out and received a briefing from senior police officers present at the spot.

She reviewed the situation and assessed the ongoing response and arrangements at the site.