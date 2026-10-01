Boy, 15, Attacked With Sharp Object, Left Bleeding In Top Kolkata School

A Class 9 student was left bleeding after a classmate allegedly attacked him with a sharp object at a prominent school in Kolkata. The attack occurred in front of a teacher in the classroom, South Point School said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 12:29 pm on Wednesday, they said, with reports suggesting that an argument over books may have triggered the attack.

The 15-year-old boy was given first aid at the school before being rushed to a nearby hospital. Left with injuries to his neck and left hand, he had to undergo surgery, reports said, citing doctors.

The injured boy's parents were informed, and they reached the hospital, the school authorities said, adding that school officials are constantly monitoring the well-being of the child and have offered all help and support to the parents.

The student had a "laceration to the neck and injuries to multiple fingers on his left hand" when he was brought to the emergency department, according to the hospital authorities.

The injuries were repaired surgically, the reports cited a hospital official as saying, adding that the boy is currently stable.

"The child who had assaulted was immediately taken out of the classroom. He was counselled by the school psychologists. Later, his father took him home," read a statement by the school.

The local police have been informed about the incident, but no detention has been made. An official said the complaint filed by the school and the circumstances are being examined.

The school said the incident has left the students, teachers, and parents in shock and that the students who witnessed it would be counselled to ensure their emotional well-being.

The school authorities also assured it would take steps to ensure a safe, caring, and supportive environment for students and staff.