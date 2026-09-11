Omkareshwar Temple, Located On An Island, Is Home To One Of The 12 Jyotirlingas

There are many famous Lord Shiva temples across India that attract devotees throughout the year. Among them are the 12 revered Jyotirlingas, which are believed to be the places where Lord Shiva manifested himself in the form of divine light. Omkareshwar is one of these sacred Jyotirlingas and holds immense religious significance for devotees.

Located in Madhya Pradesh, the temple draws pilgrims from across the country seeking blessings, spiritual peace and a deeper connection with their faith. If you are planning a visit to Omkareshwar, here are a few things you should know before you go.

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Where Is Omkareshwar Temple And Why Is It Special?

Omkareshwar Temple is situated on a small island in the Narmada River in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The island is known as Mandhata or Shivpuri and is considered highly sacred by devotees.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Omkareshwar is that the island is believed to resemble the shape of the sacred Hindu symbol "Om" when viewed from above. This unique feature is said to have inspired the temple's name. The site is also associated with the holy confluence of the Narmada and Kaveri rivers, adding to its spiritual significance.

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Best Time To Visit Omkareshwar

October To March

The months between October and March are considered the best time to visit Omkareshwar. The weather remains pleasant and comfortable, making it easier to explore the temple complex and nearby attractions.

Summer (April To June)

It is advisable to avoid visiting during peak summer. Temperatures can rise significantly during the day, making sightseeing uncomfortable and tiring.

Visit During Festivals

Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri is one of the biggest festivals celebrated at Omkareshwar. During this time, the temple comes alive with prayers, rituals and religious processions. Thousands of devotees gather here to seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

Shravan Month

Special ceremonies and religious programmes are organised throughout the holy month of Shravan. However, if you prefer a quieter experience and shorter queues, it is best to visit on regular days.

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Things To Experience Near Omkareshwar Temple

1. Take A Holy Dip In The Narmada River

Many devotees take a sacred bath in the Narmada River after offering prayers at the temple. It is believed that bathing in its holy waters helps cleanse the mind and soul.

2. Witness The Evening Aarti

The evening aarti at Omkareshwar is a deeply spiritual experience. As chants fill the air and lamps illuminate the riverbank, the atmosphere becomes calm, uplifting and devotional. Watching the aarti on the banks of the Narmada is an unforgettable experience.

3. Walk Across The Suspension Bridge

The pedestrian suspension bridge connecting the mainland to the island offers beautiful views of the Narmada River and the surrounding landscape. It is a great spot for photography and soaking in the peaceful atmosphere.

4. Complete The Parikrama Of The Island

Devotees often undertake the Omkareshwar Parikrama, a sacred walking circuit around the island. The route passes through temples, ghats and scenic viewpoints, offering a unique blend of spirituality and natural beauty.

How To Reach Omkareshwar

By Air

The nearest airport is Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, located around 80 km away. From the airport, travellers can hire a taxi or take a bus to Omkareshwar.

By Train

The nearest railway station is Omkareshwar Road Railway Station, which is connected to several major cities. Taxis and local transport are available from the station to the temple town.

By Road

Omkareshwar is well connected by road to Indore, Ujjain, Khandwa and other cities in Madhya Pradesh. Regular buses and taxis operate on this route.

With its spiritual significance, scenic riverside setting and peaceful atmosphere, Omkareshwar offers a memorable experience for both pilgrims and travellers seeking a deeper connection with India's rich cultural heritage.