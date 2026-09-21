Europe's Youngest Country Has Fairytale Towns With 70% People Under 35. Fly There For Just Rs 25000

Kosovo, the youngest country in Europe, may not be on the usual tourist list, but its old towns, historic buildings, scenic landscapes and affordable travel are slowly bringing more visitors to the country.

It declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It is still relatively unexplored by tourists and is known for its young population, with more than 70% of people under the age of 35.

One of the most popular places in Kosovo is Prizren. The small town looks like it has come straight out of a fairy tale, with its old buildings, narrow streets, historic mosques and beautiful mountain views. The town also has a relaxed atmosphere and is known for its local food.

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For travellers, Kosovo can also be a relatively affordable European destination. The official currency is the Euro. Cash is still commonly used, although card and digital payments are becoming more common. ATMs are also easily available in the country.

Entry rules for Kosovo

Visa requirements depend on the traveller's nationality and the length and purpose of the visit. Travellers should check the latest rules with Kosovo's official authorities before planning their trip.

Foreign visitors are also required to report their address to the nearest police station within three days of entering Kosovo. Those staying in hotels generally do not need to do this themselves, as the hotel reports the stay.

Travellers carrying €10,000 (approx. Rs 11 lakh) or more in cash must declare the amount when entering or leaving Kosovo. A valid passport is also required for entry.

How to reach Kosovo from Delhi?

Travelling to Kosovo from Delhi requires a connecting flight, as there are no direct flights between Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Prishtina International Airport (PRN).

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Flight options from Delhi to Kosovo

Travellers can take connecting flights operated by airlines such as SWISS, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines and Saudia. Depending on the airline and layover, the total journey can take around 15 to 22 hours or more.

Prishtina International Airport “Adem Jashari” is located around 15 km southwest of Kosovo's capital, Pristina, making it the main airport for travellers visiting the country.

How much does a Delhi-Kosovo flight cost?

One-way economy fares can start at around Rs 25,100, while round-trip tickets may cost around Rs 45,800 to Rs 87,600 depending on how early you book your tickets.