The Mysterious Malana Village In Himachal Has Strict Rules: No Night Stay, Touching Or Temple Entry

There is a mysterious place in Himachal Pradesh, hidden somewhere in the mountains. This Himalayan village is unlike any typical hill station. Perched high above the turbulent Parvati River, surrounded by mist and steeped in mountain legends, lies the village of Malana. Shrouded in interesting stories, it is situated at an altitude of nearly 8,700 feet. Malana is a unique blend of natural beauty and a rigid system.

Malana, famous for being the “Smoky Beauty of Himachal Pradesh,” is a secluded village, isolated from the rest of the world in such a serene manner that it appears dreamlike. There is only one God worshipped by the people of the village, and the village's system of governance has not changed for ages. According to the legend, Emperor Akbar came to Malana to be cured of his illness, and once cured, he declared that the villagers would never have to pay any taxes. There are two Hakima courts in Malana and Goor, which are in the superior court and represent the voice of God, Jamlu Devta, along with Pujari and Kardar, the God's hereditary representatives, with Pujari senior to Kardar. Malana is also called the “Little Greece of the Himalayas.”

Things to do in Malana:

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Village Architecture: Take a walk along the narrow trails to admire the beautiful ancient wooden houses featuring intricate carvings.

Take a walk along the narrow trails to admire the beautiful ancient wooden houses featuring intricate carvings. Temple Views: Admire the Jamlu Devta Temple and Renuka Devi Temple from a distance. These temples are excellent examples of Kathkuni architecture. Please respect the sanctity of the place by not entering or touching the stone courtyards.

Admire the Jamlu Devta Temple and Renuka Devi Temple from a distance. These temples are excellent examples of Kathkuni architecture. Please respect the sanctity of the place by not entering or touching the stone courtyards. The Peaks Around the Valley: Enjoy breathtaking views of the Himalayan ranges surrounding the Parvati Valley; the scenery is truly magnificent.

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What Is Kasol Famous for:

The Ancient Democracy: Malana is referred to as one of the world's oldest democracies, as it has an old system of village council that operates independently of the Indian government. The council has two houses, the Jayeshthang and Kanishthang. All unsolved cases are traditionally solved by means of rituals of Lord Jamlu, the village God.

The Myth of Greek Ancestry: The people here speak a special language known as Kanashi, which no one understands anywhere in the world except in this village. It is widely believed in local legends that the people of Malana are descendants of the soldiers of Alexander the Great who took shelter here after losing the battle of 326 B.C.

Important Precautions & Rules for Tourists:

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Malana is not an ordinary holiday destination; it is an extremely traditional village. To escape huge fines and problems, you should follow these rules:

No Overnight Stay: The village god (Jamlu Devta) and the village council have prohibited outsiders from staying overnight within the core village premises to preserve their culture. You must plan your journey such that you leave the area by evening and return to nearby areas like Kasol.

No Photography: Photography of the surroundings is allowed, but photography of the villagers, children, and the temples is absolutely forbidden without explicit permission.

No Temple Entry: One should not attempt to enter the temple premises or even set foot on the platform of any of the local temples (Jamlu Devta temple).

Narcotics Law: Although Malana is well-known for its relation with the locally produced cannabis. However, the possession or trading of cannabis is strictly prohibited according to the laws in India. The path from the Parvati Valley is always under heavy police surveillance, and even drug-sniffer dogs can be spotted, with serious jail time being one of the penalties for getting caught.

Important: Cultivation, possession, and selling of drugs are completely illegal in India.

No ATMs, Poor Mobile Network: Ensure that you have enough physical currency with you from Bhuntar or Kasol, since there are no ATMs in Malana. Once you enter Malana Gate, mobile network coverage (data inclusive) becomes very poor or nonexistent.

No Touch Taboo: The golden and absolute rule to follow is to admire and appreciate, but don't touch.

Penalty: In case of accidental contact with anything, you may get fined immediately so that the villagers are able to perform the cleansing ritual.

In case of accidental contact with anything, you may get fined immediately so that the villagers are able to perform the cleansing ritual. Transactions: In case you are purchasing something from the store, you will place your money on the floor, and the seller will put the merchandise on the floor too.

Recommended 3-Day Itinerary:

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Stay either at Kasol or Jari. Overnight stay in Malana is strictly forbidden for non-residents.

Day 1 - Arriving and Exploration

Arrive in Kasol/Jari, stay in a hostel or riverside campsite and spend the day exploring Kasol cafes or taking a walk to Chalal.

Day 2 – The Malana Day Trek

8:00 AM – Full breakfast, then take a taxi to Malana Gate

Full breakfast, then take a taxi to Malana Gate 9:30 AM – Register at the police check post (compulsory for non-residents) and start walking 4 km up to the village

Register at the police check post (compulsory for non-residents) and start walking 4 km up to the village 11:30 AM – Reach Malana, explore the village architecture and the stunning Parvati Valley from above for 2-3 hours.

Reach Malana, explore the village architecture and the stunning Parvati Valley from above for 2-3 hours. 2:30 PM – Start your return down to Malana gate

Start your return down to Malana gate 4:30 PM – Taxi back to Kasol/Jari and enjoy the evening

Day 3 – Optional Sightseeing and Leaving

See Manikaran hot water sources early in the morning, then head to Bhuntar and leave by evening.

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Best Time to Visit:

Peak season (April-June): This period offers pleasant weather, making it ideal for trekking, with no snow obstructing the mountain passes.

This period offers pleasant weather, making it ideal for trekking, with no snow obstructing the mountain passes. Autumn Season (September to November): With the monsoon showers gone, you can enjoy fresh mountain air, stunning views of the mountains, and vibrant autumn colours.

With the monsoon showers gone, you can enjoy fresh mountain air, stunning views of the mountains, and vibrant autumn colours. Monsoon (July to August): It is advisable to avoid visiting during this time due to the risk of landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts in Parvati Valley.

It is advisable to avoid visiting during this time due to the risk of landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts in Parvati Valley. Winter (December to March): The village gets covered in heavy snow, making trekking difficult and dangerous due to slippery and cold conditions.

How To Reach Malana:

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By Air: Flight to Bhuntar airport (35 kilometres). Travel by local bus or cab to Jari town, then by local taxi to Malana gate. (Alternatively: By flight to Chandigarh city (270 kilometres away)).

Flight to Bhuntar airport (35 kilometres). Travel by local bus or cab to Jari town, then by local taxi to Malana gate. (Alternatively: By flight to Chandigarh city (270 kilometres away)). By Rail: Chandigarh railway station (265 kilometres away) is the nearest main railway station. You can take an overnight bus or cab to Bhuntar/Jari from here.

Chandigarh railway station (265 kilometres away) is the nearest main railway station. You can take an overnight bus or cab to Bhuntar/Jari from here. By Road: Travel by road from Delhi/Chandigarh via NH 21 to Bhuntar. Then enter Parvati Valley en route to Kasol, get down at Jari, and make a left turn on Malana Project Road to Malana Gate.

Travel by road from Delhi/Chandigarh via NH 21 to Bhuntar. Then enter Parvati Valley en route to Kasol, get down at Jari, and make a left turn on Malana Project Road to Malana Gate. Public Transport: By overnight Volvo bus from Delhi/Chandigarh to Bhuntar. Transfer to a local bus to Jari (on the way to Kasol). From Jari, take a local union taxi to Malana gate (no buses run this route).

Food And Accommodation:

Overnight stays inside Malana are prohibited for outsiders. However, budget guesthouses, homestays, and cafes are available on the outskirts of the village or at the starting point of the trek. Most travellers opt to stay in Kasol or Jari and visit Malana as a day trip.

Cafes outside the village offer Israeli food and Indian staples such as Maggi, dal chawal, parathas, and tea. Be sure to be aware of the payment protocols while visiting.

To enter Malana, even for a glimpse of what life is like there, means stepping into a museum of self-government and self-rule. Malana presents an interesting sightseeing experience with a completely untouched culture.