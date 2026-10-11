This Is The Coldest Place On Earth. But Can You Actually Visit It?

A visit to a snowy landscape sounds like a dream for almost all of us. Enjoying a cup of hot chocolate, walking on snow-covered roads, and ice skating; all of it sounds like an itinerary planned straight out of a movie. But is that really what happens when you visit the coldest place on Earth?

When you visit the South Pole, all fantasies of a winter wonderland prove to be false. The temperatures in Antarctica can go lower than -70°F (-50°C). There are no native plants, insects, or permanent wildlife. What the eye can see is layers of ice, stretching up to the horizon.

There is no wildlife in the interior of the South Pole, with even Emperor penguins living only up to 18 km off the shore. The South Pole gets six months of daylight and six months of twilight and darkness, creating conditions that only a few people can try to live in.

Can You Visit The Coldest Place On Earth?

If you plan to visit Antarctica, particularly the South Pole, you definitely need to plan in advance, a content creator has revealed. With a video of his time back on the South Pole in 2023, vlogger Zane Ziebell explains how cold it actually is in Antarctica.

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The clip shows a snowy and icy landscape with the sun shining brightly. You see no humans or animals around. “It looks empty because it is. And somehow, people still live and work there,” the post read. Everything for use is flown into Antarctica and carefully managed. Teams of about 40-50 people work in complete isolation. The South Pole is one of the driest places on the planet

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How To Reach The South Pole

It is easier for tourists to visit the shore and the Antarctic Peninsula by ship, but getting to the landlocked interior requires a different approach. The easiest way to reach the South Pole is a plane journey from Punta Arenas in Chile, with a stopover at Union Glacier Camp.

Some also opt for a ski trip from the Union Glacier Camp to enjoy the scene on foot. Tourists need a permit to visit Antarctica. It is advisable to plan out a trip with a reliable tour operator so that all the formalities can be completed easily.