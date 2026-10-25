<i>Udta Teer </i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer witnessed a rise in box office collections on its first Saturday.

What's Happening

The Hindi action comedy earned Rs 7.25 crore in India nett collections on Day 2, registering a 76.8% increase from its opening-day earnings of Rs 4.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With this growth, the film's cumulative domestic nett collection reached Rs 11.35 crore, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 13.53 crore.

The film also earned Rs 1.50 crore in overseas gross collections on Saturday, taking its cumulative overseas earnings to Rs 2.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 16.28 crore.

he film's theatre occupancy improved as the day progressed on Saturday. Morning shows recorded 8.54% occupancy, while afternoon screenings registered 27.62%. The figure rose to 33% during evening shows and reached 42.69% for night screenings.

Background

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer arrived in theatres on October 23, marking his directorial debut. The film opened with Rs 4.10 crore from 6,265 shows, recording an occupancy rate of 13%.

Udta Teer features Ayushmann Khurrana as Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani intelligence operative who loses his memory after an explosion. Sara Ali Khan plays his wife and colleague, who works in the finance department of the defence ministry.

The story follows Bilal as he enters India on a covert mission intended to destabilise the country. However, an explosion leaves him with amnesia, making him forget his true identity and allegiance. Believing himself to be an Indian counter-terrorism officer, he joins a security unit and unknowingly helps its personnel capture enemy operatives.

The situation takes another turn when terrorist Azhar Maqsood enters India, adding to the complications surrounding Bilal's mission and lost identity.

The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Parul Gulati. The film also marks Mukul Dev's second posthumous appearance.