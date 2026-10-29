<i>Udta Teer</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Film Nears Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer witnessed a dip in its box office collections on Wednesday, October 28. The film earned Rs 2.65 crore net in India on Day 6, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 28.65 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Released on October 23, Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore on Friday. The film recorded an improvement over its opening weekend, earning Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.20 crore on Sunday. Its three-day India net collection stood at Rs 19.55 crore.

However, the film's collections dropped to Rs 3.20 crore on Monday. It registered a slight improvement on Tuesday, collecting Rs 3.25 crore, before falling to Rs 2.65 crore on Wednesday.

The film's occupancy stood at 12% on Day 6, across 5,781 shows.

Udta Teer Box Office Collection: Worldwide Total

According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer has earned Rs 34.18 crore in gross collections in India so far, while its domestic net collection stands at ₹28.65 crore.

The film has also recorded a gross collection of Rs 8.50 crore in overseas markets. With these earnings, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 42.68 crore after six days in theatres.

The film sold an estimated 1,52,148 tickets on Wednesday, taking its total ticket sales across its theatrical run to 14,66,612.

About The Film

Directed and written by Aakash Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the spy comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, with Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles. It is the second posthumous appearance of Mukul Dev, following his passing in 2025.

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