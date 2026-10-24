European Women Quit Job To Travel Across India, Fall In Love With Indian Railways

A Lithuanian tourist travelling across India with her friend has shared her first experience aboard the Vande Bharat Express, describing the journey as worth every penny despite some unexpected challenges. Karisha, who is visiting India for the second time with her friend Kristina, is currently exploring Kashmir. The two women have been capturing their travel experiences and sharing videos on social media.

Recently, Karisha posted a series of videos documenting her first journey in an air-conditioned coach on the Vande Bharat Express. The clips have since attracted attention online, with social media users sharing their own experiences of travelling on Indian trains.

'It Felt Like The Hunger Games'

In the first video, Karisha can be seen standing on a railway platform, looking slightly overwhelmed by the crowd.

Describing the rush to board the train and find space for luggage, she compared the experience to the popular film series The Hunger Games.

"Watching people trying to find space for their luggage felt like the Hunger Games. We struggled too," she wrote in the video's caption.

However, despite the initial chaos, Karisha said the journey turned out to be a pleasant experience.

"After spending 10 hours travelling in the first AC coach of the Vande Bharat Express, I can say it was worth every penny," she added.

'Vande Bharat Felt Much Safer'

In another video filmed at the railway platform, Karisha compared travelling in an air-conditioned train with taking a non-AC train in India.

She said the difference in ticket prices appeared to be relatively small, but she would still prefer the air-conditioned option.

"A ticket for a non-AC train might be just three euros cheaper than an AC coach. But if I had a choice, I would never travel on a non-AC train. Vande Bharat felt much safer," she said.

Her comments have sparked discussions among social media users about comfort, safety and the experience of travelling on Indian Railways.

Tourist Surprised By Vande Bharat's Toilet

In a third video, Karisha gave viewers a look inside the train's bathroom.

Although she appreciated its cleanliness, she pointed out that there was still an unpleasant smell.

"The bathroom was very clean, but it still smelled bad," she said.

She also appeared surprised by the toilet's design, joking that the washbasin beneath the mirror looked bigger than the toilet seat itself.

Tourists Quit Jobs To Spend A Month Exploring India

According to Kristina's Instagram profile, the two friends arrived in India on October 16.

They began their trip in New Delhi, where they travelled by autorickshaw and metro before heading to Agra. After exploring the city, they continued their journey towards Jammu and Kashmir.

Karisha's Instagram profile suggests that the friends plan to spend around a month travelling across India.

Their itinerary includes New Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and Kashmir, with a possible visit to Kerala.

The two women have reportedly quit their jobs to take the extended trip and explore different parts of the country.

Social Media Reacts To Viral Videos

The videos have prompted a range of reactions on Instagram, with several users sharing their own experiences of travelling on Indian trains.

"Even this train has started getting crowded," one user commented.

"The worst thing about Indian Railways is the difficulty of booking tickets," another wrote.

A third user explained why many Indians prefer travelling by train, saying, "Everyone in India travels by train so they can carry as much luggage as they want."

"Welcome to Indian Railways," another user commented.

The videos offer a glimpse into how foreign visitors experience India's railway system, from crowded platforms and luggage struggles to the comfort of modern trains.