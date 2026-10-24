Video: "Bigger Than Some Hotel Rooms," Foreign Couple Surprised By India's First AC Train Coupe

Train journeys can offer more than just a way to reach a destination, with the journey itself often becoming a memorable part of the experience. This was the case for British traveller Kay and her Turkish partner, Gogo, who were pleasantly surprised by their overnight journey to Indore aboard the Veer Bhoomi Express.

From the spacious cabin and shower facilities to a surprise Domino's pizza delivery, the couple shared several highlights from their overnight trip in a video on their YouTube channel.

“We spent the night in a private Coupe for couples. First class AC Indian trains are a fantastic way of travelling around India,” the couple wrote in the video's description.

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The couple began by exploring their private cabin, which had beds, fresh bedding, charging points, reading lights, luggage racks, a mirror and curtains. Gogo measured the space and estimated it to be around 10 square metres. Kay remarked that it was bigger than some hotel rooms they had stayed in.

The bathroom was another feature that caught their attention. Gogo found a shower, a sink and a water heater, facilities he had not expected to find on the train. Food brought another surprise. A vendor arrived at their compartment with a Domino's pizza priced at Rs 220. The couple tried the pizza and praised the vendor for bringing it onboard. Gogo also walked through other coaches and spoke to fellow passengers during the journey.

The couple also highlighted the affordability of their journey, with Gogo revealing that the First AC coupe ticket cost around £18 (approximately Rs 2,300). He compared the fare with the cost of long-distance train travel in the UK, noting the difference in prices for a similar journey.

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The couple was also pleased with the comfortable beds, the room to move around and the overall experience of travelling overnight in a private cabin. They had expected to reach Indore at around 7 am and were delighted when the train arrived approximately 30 minutes ahead of schedule.

As their journey came to an end, the couple expressed how much they had enjoyed the experience, saying they did not want to get off the train.

The Veer Bhoomi Express (19315/19316) is a daily train service connecting Indore Junction in Madhya Pradesh with Asarva in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The route passes through Chittorgarh and Udaipur in Rajasthan, linking key cities across the three states.