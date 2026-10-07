This Indian Heritage Site Was Once Basically A Medieval Shopping Mall

When we hear the word shopping mall, we think of air-conditioned stores, food courts and rows of familiar brands. However, centuries ago, shopping looked very different. In one of India's most famous places, an entire street was designed for trade, with stone pavilions lining both sides and people selling things to people who cam from beyond the city.

The remains of that marketplace can still be found in Karnataka's Hampi, right in front of its temples.

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Hampi Bazaar Was The Shopping Hub Of Vijayanagara

Photo: Incredible India

Hampi Bazaar, also known as Virupaksha Bazaar, was a major marketplace in the Vijayanagara Empire. It stretches for over a kilometre in front of the Virupaksha Temple. The ancient street has the remains of pillared pavilions, many of which were two-storied. As per the Incredible India portal, the historic bazaaarr is compared to an ancient Indian "mall."

The market was part of the urban centre of Vijayanagara, which was one of the most thriving kingdoms of medieval South India. UNESCO notes that the city's temple complexes also had bazaars, residential areas and other facilities too.

What Was Sold In Hampi Bazaar?

The market catered to both kinds of shoppers, the ones who shopped every day and wealthy customers. Historical accounts and descriptions of Hampi's commercial streets mention the trade of valuable goods and textiles.

Among the things associated with the old marketplace were:

Precious stones and jewellery

Fine fabrics and textiles

Spices and other goods

Horses, which were particularly important to the Vijayanagara military and trade networks

Photo: Unsplash

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You Can Walk Through The Hampi Bazaar Today

Much of the old marketplace is gone today, but a walk through Hampi still gives a sense of its scale and layout. The street stretches from the Virupaksha Temple towards the large Nandi statue at the far end, with rows of stone pavilions standing on either side. Though only the ruins remain, they offer a glimpse of what was once a busy market street at the heart of the Vijayanagara capital.

So, while you won't find the medieval traders or their shops here today, the long row of stone pavilions still gives you an idea of just how important shopping and trade were to life in the Vijayanagara capital.