To light or not to light the ceremonial lamp (deepam) at a newly identified ancient stone pillar (claimed by petitioners as deepathoon and called as survey stone by the state) on Thirupparankundram hillock, close to a dargah, or at the customary Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple in Madurai during the Karthigai Deepam festival is at the heart of a long-running dispute.

On Wednesday, the ceremonial lamp was lit as per the old practice at the traditional, and designated, deepa mandapam atop the Uchipillayar temple. Not at hilltop pillar, located just about 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, which is now the demand and cause for renewed litigation.

This despite the Supreme Court last week permitting the lighting of the traditional deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at the pillar. The top court said the permission granted by it - amid a dispute between Hindu worshippers and the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya dargah over ownership of the hilltop and the location of the ritual - cannot be relied on by any party as evidence of any established custom.

"The Karthigai Mahadeepam has been lit in the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchchipillaiyar Temple located directly above the head of the presiding deity at Thirupparankundram," Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar posted on X.

Past court rulings including those before independence have ruled that the dargah area on the hilltop, the steps leading to it and another patch called Nellithope belong to the dargah.

However the dargah or Muslims oppose the demand by Hindu worshippers for permission to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp claiming the hilltop where the pillar is located belongs to the dargah .

The dispute was revived last year when the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in its December 1, 2025 judgment, directed that the deepam be lit at the hilltop pillar, in addition to the customary location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple. The court held that the hill belonged to the temple, except for the areas occupied by the dargah, the steps leading to it and the Nellithope area. A division bench upheld the direction in January 2026.

The Tamil Nadu government, then under the DMK, did not implement the direction, citing law-and-order concerns. The then government also disputed the very character of the pillar, arguing that it was a survey stone and that there was no historical record of it being used for lighting lamps. It further contended that the court could not dictate where a religious lamp should be lit, as the decision should be guided by religious and Agama practices.

The Madras High Court's judgment records that attempts to light the deepam at the hilltop location had been made as far back as 1862 and again in 1912. Both attempts were stopped by the authorities, who cited the absence of an established custom and the possibility of a breach of peace.

A 1923 Sub-Court decree recognised the temple's ownership of the hill, except for three areas belonging to the Muslim community - the dargah site, Nellithope and the flight of steps leading to the mosque. Though the Madras High Court had reversed the 1923 judgment three years later, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London had restored the decree on an appeal filed by the temple. The Council ruled that the hill would be vested with the temple, and at the same time, it protected the dargah and the access steps to it.

There was also a similar dispute in 1996. The Madras High Court had then permitted the Devasthanam to consider lighting the lamp at an alternative location on the hill in future years, subject to prior permission from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

(HR&CE) authorities. The 1996 order stipulated that any alternative location for lighting the lamp must be at least 15 metres away from the dargah, the steps leading to it and the Nellithope area, besides places declared to belong to the dargah under an earlier civil court decree.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu HR&CE department had strongly opposed the petition seeking the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) control over the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and the Thiruparankundram hill, as also changes in the traditional Karthigai Deepam celebrations.

In an affidavit filed before the top court bench, the HR&CE department had opposed the plea that had sought a direction to the ASI to take over the temple and the Thiruparankundram hill, saying the temple's ownership and the existing religious practices have been settled through decades of judicial proceedings.

HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay had said the hill is owned by the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple, Thiruparankundram, to the extent recognised by a civil court decree of 1923 that was subsequently restored by the Privy Council in 1931.

The affidavit had opposed three reliefs sought by petitioner Hindu Dharma Parishad -- seeking the handing over of the entire temple and hill to the ASI, keeping a lamp burning round the clock at the stone pillar described as the deepathoon and illuminating the entire hill with lamps during Karthigai Deepam.

On the contentious issue of lighting the Karthigai Deepam, the HR&CE commissioner had maintained that the festival lamp has traditionally been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple and not at the hilltop or the stone pillar now being described as the deepathoon.

Opposing the demand for an ASI takeover, the commissioner had contended that archaeological protection at Thiruparankundram extends only to specified features, including the rock-cut cave and inscriptions, and not to the entire hill or the functioning temple.