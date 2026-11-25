Justice GR Swaminathan is back in focus at the centre of the Deepam row in Tamil Nadu as the state government lit the Karthigai Deepam at the traditional location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple on the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, instead of the hilltop stone pillar next to a Dargah.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, headed by Justice Swaminathan and Sumathi, directed the district administration to carry out the Supreme Court's interim order to light the Karthigai Deepam at the pillar on Thiruparankundram hill.

Who is Justice GR Swaminathan?

Born in 1968, Justice GR Swaminathan is a first-generation lawyer who earned his law degree in 1990 and enrolled as an advocate in 1991. He practised for over 13 years in Chennai and also served as the standing counsel for many public sector undertakings.

In 2014, Justice Swaminathan became the Assistant Solicitor General of India for the Madurai Bench.

In 2017, he was appointed an additional judge of the Madras High Court and later made permanent.

During his career, Justice Swaminathan gave many landmark judgments, including on prisoners' rights, animal rights, and free speech.

In 2019, in an unusual move, Justice Swaminathan presented a self-appraisal card to the Bar on the completion of two years of judicial service. The card highlighted his achievements and sought the cooperation of lawyers in providing better service to litigants. It also mentioned that the judge had disposed of 18,944 cases individually and 2,534 cases as part of various benches since his appointment to the High Court.

Justice Swaminathan is due to retire from service in May 2030.

Justice Swaminathan on Deepam row

On December 1, 2025, Justice Swaminathan, who is a part of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, directed that the Deepam be lit at the hilltop pillar, in addition to the customary location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, triggering a political storm. The order was not implemented after the authorities cited possible law and order concerns.

Subsequently, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs moved an impeachment against him, accusing the judge of what they called "proven misbehaviour and gross misconduct."

The MPs accused Justice Swaminathan of selectively prioritising cases, saying he prioritised listings and time slots for a specific group of advocates, particularly from the Brahmin community and those aligned with right-wing ideologies.

They also alleged "preferential treatment" to Senior Advocate M Sricharan Rangarajan between April and July 2024, claiming urgent matters were bypassed to accommodate him.

In January this year, Justice Swaminathan lit a lamp resembling the 'Deepathoon' at an event in Chennai.

The Deepam row

The dispute centered on whether the Karthigai Deepam should also be lit at a stone pillar on the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill, close to a Dargah.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in its December 1, 2025 judgment, directed that the Deepam be lit at the hilltop pillar, in addition to the customary location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple. The court held that the hill belonged to the temple, except for the areas occupied by the Dargah, the steps leading to it, and the Nellithope area. It also accepted the petitioners' claim that the pillar was meant for lighting lamps.

The state government, then under the DMK, did not implement the direction, citing law-and-order concerns. It argued that the established tradition was to light the Deepam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, a practice it said had continued for more than a century. The DMK government then contended that the court could not dictate where a religious lamp should be lit, as the decision should be guided by religious and Agama practices.

For decades, the Deepam continued to be lit at the traditional location near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple. Last year's judgment went further by specifically identifying the hilltop stone pillar, which the petitioners described as a Deepathoon, as an additional location for lighting the lamp.

The Madras High Court's direction was subsequently upheld in the legal proceedings before the Supreme Court.

In its interim order on November 20, the Supreme Court permitted a one-time lighting of the Deepam at the hilltop pillar on November 24. The permission was limited to that occasion and did not establish any permanent customary, religious or proprietary right. The customary observance near Uchi Pillaiyar was not displaced.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently filed a review petition seeking reconsideration of the Supreme Court's order.