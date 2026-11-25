Hours after lighting the Karthigai Deepam only at the customary location atop the Thiruparankundram hill and skipping the court-directed stone pillar, the temple's Board of Trustees asserted that long-standing religious traditions must take precedence.

The ceremonial lamp was lit at 6 pm at its traditional location at Uchipillayar Deepa Mandapam atop a Thiruparankundram hillock in conformity with a unanimous resolution to uphold established worship practices, the Board said.

In a statement, chairman of the Board of Trustees, V Shanmugasundaram, defended the decision to not light the lamp at the stone pillar. He said that the rituals were governed by "Agama" rules which form the core of the religious practices of the shrine and it must be protected.

Underscoring the historical continuity of festivals and prayers at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple, the Board said that the Karthigai Deepam festival was performed according to traditions. The trustees added that these foundational customs need to be formally placed before the Supreme Court for its consideration.

Explaining the significance of the customary venue, the board highlighted that the lamp is traditionally lit only at the "Deepa Mandapam" near the Uchipillayar Temple because of its sacred alignment; it is directly above the main presiding deity (Moolavar Lord Subramaniya Swamy).

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