DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng's fortune climbed 45 per cent to $55 billion after the Chinese artificial intelligence startup completed its latest fundraising, drawing investment from industrial tycoons and cementing his status as the world's richest creator of AI models.

Liang's stake in the Hangzhou-based firm fell to 67.4 per cent from 81.65 per cent in June, according to registry filings. DeepSeek's implied valuation is $86 billion, based on the roughly 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) that the firm recently raised, according to people familiar with the matter, and calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Liang's net worth has more than tripled from earlier this year, according to the wealth index.

The latest numbers show Liang's growing financial power, even as cracks emerge in the AI boom that on Friday pushed the S&P 500 into a correction. They also underscore how China's richest are backing DeepSeek, which has evolved from a hedge fund side project into a centrepiece of the country's AI ambitions. The firm is preparing for a potential initial public offering next year.

The surge means that Liang, born in 1985, has put more distance between his own wealth and that of rival US-based founders. His fortune is more than double that of OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, worth about $25.5 billion. Anthropic PBC's Dario Amodei is worth $21.6 billion following the firm's listing last week.

That gap is largely because Liang still controls more than two-thirds of DeepSeek, whereas the others hold smaller stakes in their companies.

DeepSeek didn't respond to requests for comment.

Records from data aggregator Qichacha also disclosed mostly new personal stakes held by at least five other Chinese billionaires in the AI firm.

Among the billionaire backers of DeepSeek are Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. founder Robin Zeng, taking a new 0.18 per cent personal stake valued at $154.6 million alongside the battery giant's institutional investment. Nongfu Spring Co. founder Zhong Shanshan, who first invested in DeepSeek's previous funding round, holds a 0.08 per cent stake now worth $70.6 million.

Liang founded DeepSeek in 2023 as an offshoot of the AI research unit inside Zhejiang High-Flyer Asset Management, the quantitative hedge fund he co-founded with two university classmates after they began trading during the global financial crisis.

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