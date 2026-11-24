Anthropic's Claude has claimed a breakthrough in a 47-year-old mathematical problem. It published a 70-page mathematical paper

that credits an internal research model, as its author. It claims to have proved Valiant's conjecture, first proposed by computer scientist Leslie Valiant in 1979. The problem is considered the algebraic counterpart of the famous P vs NP problem in computer science.

"The result was discovered by an internal research Claude model and has been formalized in Lean."

To be sure, the achievement does not mean Claude has solved P vs NP, one of the biggest unanswered questions in computer science. It has instead claimed to solve a related but separate mathematical problem known as VP vs VNP.

What did Claude prove?

Some of us may remember the determinant from school mathematics - for a 2x2 matrix, it is calculated as ad - bc. Change the minus sign to a plus sign, and you get something called the permanent: ad + bc.

The same principle applies to larger matrices, where both calculations involve adding together an enormous number of products.

A 13x13 matrix, for instance, has more than six billion possible terms in these expanded expressions.

Mathematicians have found efficient shortcuts to calculate determinants, using techniques such as Gaussian elimination. The permanent looks almost identical, but calculating it is much harder.

For decades, mathematicians have been trying to establish whether there is any similarly efficient shortcut for calculating the permanent.

"Valiant's conjecture says that this is not so for the permanent, which differs from the determinant only in the signs of its terms," according to the paper.

Claude's paper claims to prove that no arithmetic circuit using additions and multiplications can calculate the permanent with a number of steps that grows only polynomially with the size of the matrix.

Why is this being called the algebraic version of P vs NP?

P vs NP asks, broadly, whether problems whose answers can be checked quickly can also be solved quickly.

VP vs VNP asks a related question, but in a mathematical world where calculations are built from polynomials, additions and multiplications.

VP represents problems that can be calculated efficiently using relatively small arithmetic circuits. VNP represents a broader class of problems that can involve much more complicated calculations.

Valiant's conjecture was that these two classes are not equal: VP is strictly smaller than VNP.

"In this paper, we resolve the latter problem, but not the former."

Claude's proof passed automated checks

The paper's mathematical argument has been converted into Lean, a computer language designed to verify mathematical proofs. Unlike a chatbot simply telling someone that an answer is correct, Lean checks whether the logical steps in a formalised proof follow from the stated mathematical assumptions.

Anthropic has also published the formalisation and checking instructions in its public GitHub repository.

The repository describes an additional check using a second, independently written verification system called nanoda.

Simply put, Lean is like a very strict mathematical proofreader. It checks the logic of a proof step by step, rather than simply accepting the conclusion because an AI model produced it.

But there is a crucial caveat - Anthropic's own GitHub documentation says, "No human mathematician has checked the proof."

It also makes an important distinction: Lean checks whether the proof establishes the mathematical statements encoded in its formal files. It does not automatically establish that those statements accurately capture everything claimed in the paper.

This means the result has machine-checked formal backing, but still needs independent mathematical scrutiny.

The importance for AI research

In September 2026, Anthropic announced that Claude had completed a computer-checked formalisation of Fermat's Last Theorem, working largely autonomously over 11 days. That project involved 13 million lines of Lean code and 30,300 computer-verified theorems, of which 29,500 were used in the final proof.

The original theorem, however, had already been proved by mathematician Andrew Wiles in the 1990s. Claude's achievement was to translate the proof into a form computers could verify, not independently discover a new proof of Fermat's Last Theorem.

This distinction makes the latest development particularly interesting: the new Valiant paper claims an original mathematical result, rather than simply formalising an already established proof.

If the new proof withstands independent examination, it would represent a significant breakthrough in theoretical computer science and another remarkable demonstration of AI's potential in mathematical research.