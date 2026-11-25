The Madurai district administration has told the Supreme Court that the Karthigai Deepam ceremonial lamp could not be lit at the hilltop stone pillar in Thirupparankundram because the temple's board of trustees refused to allow a team for the ritual, deciding instead to stick to the traditional spot near the Uchipillaiyar temple.

In a preliminary status report filed before the Supreme Court, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna gave an unconditional apology for the lamp not being lit at the 'Deepathoon' pillar on November 24, while claiming that the revenue department and the police had no legal authority to step in once the temple trustees withheld their nod.

The row over lighting the lamp at the stone pillar next to a dargah on the Thirupparankundram hill has come as a challenging issue to solve for the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The BJP has accused the state administration and its allies of acting against Hindu traditions after the state sought a review of the court's directions.

The Supreme Court had on November 20 allowed the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon as a one-time event between 6 pm and 6.30 pm on November 24. But the collector said in his affidavit that the court had directed that the lighting "shall be undertaken exclusively by a team of persons authorised by the Devasthanam" and designated him as the nodal officer to coordinate logistics and security with the temple's executive officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the police commissioner.

"There has been no wilful deliberate disobedience on my part of any directions of this Hon'ble Court. I hold the orders of the Hon'ble Court in highest respect and remain committed to comply with every direction this Hon'ble Court may issue. I sincerely apologise for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon," Krishna said in his report.

"The District Administration made every effort to secure the authorisation of the Devasthanam and the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon. However, the Board of Trustees, by its resolution dated 24.11.2026, resolved to light the lamp at the customary place," the collector said.

Explaining the sequence of events between November 20 and 24, the collector said he held three meetings with the police, revenue, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department and ASI officials to finalise every detail of the ceremony.

The temple's executive officer had even submitted a proposal on November 22 to deploy a 27-member preparatory crew at 6 am on the day of the festival, including scaffolding workers and two Deepam experts from Thiruvannamalai, followed by a 10-member lighting team led by two temple priests. To maintain law and order and ensure smooth access control, over 5,000 police personnel, 20 executive magistrates, medical teams and fire and rescue units were deployed on and around the hill.

The collector also defended his decision to impose prohibitory orders banning public assemblies and the climbing of the hill from the night of November 23 to the morning of November 25.

However, the plan ran into difficulties on the morning of November 24 when the preparatory crew did not go up the hill at 6 am. At 10.08 am, the collector emailed the temple's executive officer directing her to send the team immediately and explain the delay in writing.

She replied at 11.30 am that she had written to the temple's board of trustees seeking formal authorisation for the 10-member team and was awaiting their resolution.

That afternoon, the collector was summoned by a division bench of the Madras High Court in Madurai, which was hearing five petitions challenging the prohibitory orders. At 4.30 pm, the high court disposed of the pleas after reminding the collector, the police commissioner, the executive officer and the temple trustees that they were duty-bound to comply with the Supreme Court's order and that a pending review petition was no excuse for delay.

Minutes later, at 5.03 pm, the collector sent an urgent email to the temple administration stating that all observers and security teams were waiting on the hill and directed them to proceed immediately, while asking the state HR and CE secretary and commissioner to intervene.

Yet, no team arrived during the 6 pm to 6.30 pm window. At 8.30 pm, the temple's executive officer gave a report enclosing a unanimous resolution passed by the board of trustees stating that the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple follows ancient Agama rules and that "as per the practice followed from time immemorial, the Karthigai Mahadeepam is lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple on the Hill, directly above the head of the Moolavar, and that such age-old practices, customs, rituals and Agama rules are the unique religious identity of the Temple."

The temple priests had also lit the Mahadeepam at the Uchipillaiyar temple mandapam at 6 pm instead of the hilltop pillar.

"As the order permits the lighting at the Deepathoon only by persons authorised by the Devasthanam, and the District Administration has no power to authorise anyone in their place," the collector said, adding that at no point did the temple management communicate any authorisation to light the lamp at the stone pillar.