This Offbeat Country Offers European Vibes, Mountain Views And Rich History Under Rs 50,000

An international holiday does not always need a massive budget. If you have been dreaming of a trip to another country without spending too much, Armenia is a good option. With a budget of around Rs 50,000, you can explore its beautiful lakes, mountains and streets with proper planning.

On Instagram, a travel vlogger has shared a five-day plan to explore this lesser-known destination without burning a hole in your pocket.

Start your trip in Yerevan, where you can visit Republic Square, Northern Avenue, the Opera House and the Cascade Complex. On day two, visit Garni Temple, Geghard Monastery and Lake Sevan before spending the night in Dilijan. The next day, explore Dilijan National Park, Lake Park, Sharambeyan Street and nearby monasteries.

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On the fourth day, head to Khor Virap Monastery for views of Mount Ararat, along with Areni Winery and Noravank Monastery. Spend your final day back in Yerevan, where you can explore the History Museum, Vernissage Market, Blue Mosque and Mother of Armenia statue before visiting local cafes.

The creator also shared the expected costs for a five-day trip to Armenia. For Indian travellers, return flights may cost around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, while an e-visa costs Rs 800. Accommodation for five days will cost anything between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,500, and food will cost Rs 5000 to Rs 6000.

Local transport and day trips may add another Rs 4,000 to Rs 7,000. Overall, the trip could cost around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. Travellers already visiting Georgia can also reach Armenia by bus in four and a half hours for Rs 1,500 per person.

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Travellers from India can plan a trip to both Georgia and Armenia instead of visiting just one destination. Flights to Georgia are available, which makes it a good starting point.

The two countries are only four and a half hours apart by road, so travellers can explore Georgia for five to seven days before spending another three to five days in Armenia.