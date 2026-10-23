Applying For A China Visa? New Updates For Indian Applicants From October 26

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in India has shared a new update on the visa application process for travellers and business professionals planning a trip to China. According to an official notice, the Chinese Visa Application Centre in New Delhi will stop accepting applications for Chinese visas and consular legalisation services from October 26, 2026. Applicants can continue collecting processed documents until 12 pm on October 30, 2026.

China Visa Applications To Shift To Embassy

From October 26 onwards, applications for Chinese visas and consular legalisation services must be submitted directly to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in India.

The authorities have also announced changes to service fees. Online visa applications submitted after 5 pm on October 23, 2026, will not attract any service fee. However, fees already paid for applications submitted before this deadline will not be refunded.

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Where Applicants Need To Submit Their Visa Applications

As per reports, Chinese authorities have revised the jurisdiction for visa submissions based on an applicant's place of residence:

Applicants living in Maharashtra and Karnataka must submit their applications to the Chinese Consulate General in Mumbai.

Residents of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh must temporarily submit their applications to the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.

Applicants residing in all other Indian states and Union Territories must also submit their applications to the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.

The same jurisdictional rules apply to consular legalisation services and are determined by the place where the documents were issued.

Where To Apply

Applicants must complete the visa application process online through the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' visa portal. They must complete the application form, upload supporting documents, and submit the application for online review before proceeding with further formalities.

For additional information, applicants have been advised to refer to the official website of the Chinese Embassy in India.

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Indian Companies Facing Business Visa Challenges

The revised application process comes at a time when Indian businesses are already reporting difficulties in obtaining Chinese business visas.

According to an Economic Times report published in August 2026, some Indian companies are seeing approval rates of only 20% to 40% for Chinese business visa applications. Executives at certain firms said rejection rates have risen to as high as 95%.

Chinese business visas were once considered relatively routine for Indian companies with regular commercial ties in China. According to the report, the process has become slower and more unpredictable in recent years.

While rejected applications can be resubmitted, approval is not guaranteed, creating challenges for companies that depend on regular business travel to China.