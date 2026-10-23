Video: German Traveller Reveals 10 Things She Wishes She Knew Before Visiting India

Travelling solo in a new country can be exciting, but it also comes with its fair share of questions. Understanding local customs, staying safe and finding your way around can feel a little overwhelming.

For foreign tourists planning to explore India on their own, German travel vlogger Pauli shared 10 tips to help make the experience smoother. Her advice offers useful insights for those looking to discover India one destination at a time.

10 Tips For Foreigners Travelling Solo In India

1. Getting Around Is Easy

Pauli recommended using public transport to explore India, pointing out that tuk-tuks, buses and trains are affordable ways to get around. "You even have women-only seats and sleeper sections on many trains and buses. I prefere bus," she said, suggesting apps such as Rapido, Uber and RedBus.

Also Read: Foreign Woman Travels Solo Across India, Says "People Gave Me Energy"

2. Don't Buy an eSIM Before You Arrive

She advised foreign travellers against purchasing an eSIM before arriving in India. "Mobile data in India is insanely cheap. I paid 6€ for 4 GB a day for a month. Just remember to bring your passport when buying a SIM card. I recommend Airtel," she added.

3. Apply For Your Visa Early

The vlogger advised foreign visitors to apply for their Indian visa well in advance. "The website is a pain. Do it on a laptop and give yourself enough time," she shared. For those planning to return to India, the woman suggested considering a one-year visa to avoid the hassle of applying again soon.

4. Distances Are Crazy

Pauli also cautioned foreign travellers against underestimating the distances between destinations in India. She recommended taking flights or overnight buses and trains to save time on long journeys.

5. You Can Order Everything

"If you're feeling sick, the supermarket is far away, or no one can bring you something: you can order anything in India. Medication, food, cosmetics, groceries... everything. Apps: Blinkit/Zomato," the vlogger wrote.

6. People Will Stare

She mentioned that foreign visitors may attract stares in India, which can feel uncomfortable at first. She said that this often stems from curiosity rather than rudeness and said travellers may gradually get used to the attention.

7. Don't Be Too Scared of the Food

Sharing her experience with Indian food, the German traveller said she did not face any stomach issues during her trip. She tried a variety of local delicacies, including street food and chai from roadside stalls and said she enjoyed sampling different things along the way.

Also Read: 28-Year-Old Quits Her Career To Travel Solo, Only To Regret Her Decision Two Weeks Later

8. The Indian Head Wobble Is Confusing

Pauli also advised foreign visitors to familiarise themselves with the Indian head wobble. Unlike the typical Western nod, the gesture can convey different meanings depending on the context.

9. Hostels Aren't Just for Travellers

The creator pointed out that hostels in India often accommodate both international travellers and locals. For those who may feel uncomfortable sharing a dorm with a mixed group of guests, she suggested opting for a private room or a female-only dorm instead.

10. Learn a Little About Hinduism If You Have the Time

She encouraged foreign travellers to learn about Indian culture and traditions. "Even learning the basics can change your experience of India. It helps you understand temples, festivals, rituals, and daily life on a deeper level, even if you're not religious," she said.