28-Year-Old Quits Her Career To Travel Solo, Only To Regret Her Decision Two Weeks Later

Quitting a job and travelling around the world may sound like the perfect way to escape stress, but one Australian woman discovered that the experience was not as exciting as she had imagined. The 28-year-old left her finance job after five years because she felt burned out and wanted to travel before being burdened with responsibilities.

She planned a six-month solo trip across Europe, hoping to enjoy new places and experiences. However, two weeks later, she began missing home and questioning her decision. Her experience sparked discussion online as the majority asked her to give more time to adjust.

On Reddit, the woman explained, “I'm Week 2 into a 6-month solo Europe trip after handing in my notice a month ago. I had a promising career (5 years' experience in Finance), but the thought of not taking the opportunity of travelling whilst I had limited responsibilities was haunting me, so I packed up everything. I was also getting burnt out at the same time. Cue Week 2 in and I'm already wanting to go home. I was in Vienna, Austria, Week 1 and found the people less friendly and more standoffish compared to Aussies.”

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While staying in Rome, Italy, the woman felt that the city was “more unsafe and dirtier” than major Australian cities. She now appreciates Australians' friendly nature, good coffee, pleasant weather and safety. Earlier, she was so busy working in an office that she rarely stopped to think about these things.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Culture shock is a good thing for your psyche, ultimately. You'll find after several more weeks abroad you will acclimatise. It's definitely a rocky start sometimes. You didn't make a mistake.”

Another shared, “I know it can be uncomfortable to solo travel to all of these places outside of your home country. I also know that many years later when you look back on these trips, it can be absolutely amazing. I had hard times on some of my solo trips when I was younger, and I absolutely look back at them now and think they helped shape me into who I am today.”

“Just stick with it. I came home early on one of my trips and definitely regretted it,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Travelling sometimes makes you appreciate home.”

Another mentioned, “You're 2 weeks into a 6-month trip - this feels like prime buyer's remorse time. Just a mental hurdle to get over and remember the reasons why you made the jump. The work will be there when you get back.”

One more added: “Why do people go on a super long trip on the other side of the planet for their first trip? Build up to it. Even as a seasoned traveller, I know my limit is generally a month, preferring up to 2 weeks. Having said that, you're already there. Make the most of it. Take some rest days and adjust your expectations. It sounds like you romanticised it far too much into something it is not.”

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Leaving a job and travelling to another country does not always bring happiness. Sometimes, travelling to new places can be difficult and getting used to a different lifestyle may take more time than expected.