Foreign Woman Travels Solo Across India, Says "People Gave Me Energy"

Travelling to a new country on your own can be equal parts exciting and unpredictable. While you meet new people from different walks of life, not every encounter is pleasant. However, one foreign woman travelling solo across India had a heartwarming experience that left a lasting impression on her. Sharing her journey on Instagram, Sima praised the warmth and kindness of Indians. She recalled how strangers went out of their way to help her without expecting anything in return.

"Honestly, in all my years of travelling, I've rarely experienced this kind of warmth from people. People here smile at you for no reason, start random conversations, help you without expecting anything in return, and somehow make you feel welcome even when you're a complete stranger," the vlogger wrote.

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Sima shared that during a bus journey, the vehicle stopped for a bathroom break after a few hours. Unsure where to go or how much time she had, she was helped by the man sitting next to her.

"The man sitting next to me literally got off the bus with me just to show me where the bathroom was. I asked him how much time I had, and he told me I had about 10 minutes. And then he actually waited outside the bus for me… just to make sure I got back safely and the bus wouldn't leave without me," she added.

Sima shared that when she later mentioned wanting coffee, the man also showed her where she could get one. She described his gestures as simple acts of kindness, noting that he had no particular reason to help her and was simply being considerate. "India gave me so much energy… and a huge part of it came from the people," she concluded.

Her experience struck a chord with viewers, with many taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the kindness she encountered during her trip to India. One user wrote, "Dear 99% of Indian men are good."

Another added, "Big thanks for sharing real India to the whole world."

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Someone else commented, "Indian people are the best.'

"Real men of culture," read a comment.