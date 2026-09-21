Traveller Says Tajikistan Has 'The Kindest People'. Her Viral Video Is Winning Hearts

Tajikistan may not be the first country to strike your mind when you think about travel, but a content creator who paid a visit to the former Soviet state recently believes that is exactly what makes it worth exploring. After her visit, she described Tajikistan as one of the “most ignored countries in the world.”

She highlighted its tall mountains, bright blue lakes, old Soviet era buildings and quiet villages as some of the sights that stood out during her trip.

Kumar said the locals made the trip special. From mountain communities to busy local markets, she found people friendly and welcoming. They offered tea and made her feel at home.

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On Instagram, Ankita Kumar explained, “This is the most ignored country in the world. It's a Muslim-majority country, but even though this country is right next to Afghanistan, the burqa is banned here. A country where mosques are silent, no azan, no public prayer. Only one government-controlled madrasa in the entire country. No scams, no chaos, empty roads, almost no tourists and there's gold in every mouth.”

“The country is 90% mountains, tiny villages, super raw. This place is insane. Every ten minutes the colour is changing. Every turn feels like a new country. It's one of the safest countries I've ever travelled to. If you bother the tourists, you're considered an enemy of the country. They love Bollywood. It has the kindest people. This is Tajikistan.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Ignored that's why beautiful. The day tourists start visiting, they will ruin its beauty.”

Another shared, “How beautiful is this, I really want to go and they are Raj Kapoor's fans.”

“Tajikistan is so beautiful, raw and clean. People were really warm and helpful when we visited last year,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “The capital city is Dushanbe, one of the cleanest and green city in the world and incredibly beautiful and modern. It's fast growing in tourism. Tajikistan truly is a hidden gem in Central Asia.”

Another mentioned, “TBH, whole middle Asia is very beautiful.”

One more added, “They speak Persian but write it in the Russian Cyrillic script. Muslim majority but officially secular. Super interesting country. But then right next to them in Turkmenistan, the North Korea of Central Asia.”

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Would you visit Tajikistan to experience its stunning mountains, villages and unique culture for yourself?